You probably missed this Microsoft Teams announcement at Google I/O

Android Auto will soon work with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex.

Users will be able to join virtual meetings with audio, so no one has to worry about being on camera while driving.

Android Auto will have simplified controls that help people participate in meetings without being distracted.

Sure, Google announced the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, and new AI features at I/O 2023, but here at Windows Central we know that none of those were the biggest pieces of news at the event. Clearly, the most noteworthy story is the fact that Android Auto will soon support Microsoft Teams. That's right, no matter where you drive, you can jump onto a virtual meeting.

Teams isn't alone in its future venture onto Android Auto. Zoom and Cisco Webex virtual meetings will also work on the platform. Before you get concerned, none of the apps will use video when you're driving. Any call or meeting you join will be audio-only.

Android Central reported on the news, which has somehow flown under the radar of many major news outlets. Perhaps people are busy trying to download Android 14 beta 2. Maybe they're trying to get Bard to answer a question without being prompted to try Bing. Who knows why this news isn't on front pages across the web. Regardless, Microsoft Teams is on the way to your car.

When you hop onto a call, Teams and other supported apps for virtual meetings will show a simplified interface.

Support for Teams came alongside several announcements related to Android for Cars devices, including Android Auto and Android Automotive. Our colleagues at Android Central covered all of the biggest announcements from Google I/O 2023.