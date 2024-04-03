Amazon's latest merch collaboration with Fallout embraces Vault Dweller-core for protective eyewear with Gunnar

What you need to know

Amazon's Fallout TV series adaptation will drop on Prime Video on April 11.

Gunnar, the company behind protective eyewear for gaming and computing that blocks UV and blue light, has partnered with Amazon to produce Fallout Vault 33 glasses.

The Fallout Vault 33 glasses will be available on Amazon starting April 3.

If you have ever wanted to embrace the Vault Dweller aesthetic while still protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays and potentially dubious blue light while computing or gaming, Gunnar Optiks, and Amazon Studios' latest collaboration is for you. In March, the Swedish eyewear company previously announced the partnership with Amazon for the Fallout Vault 33 eyeglasses during SXSW.

As of April 3, the Fallout Vault 33 glasses will be available to purchase via Amazon.

Gunnar Optiks Fallout Vault 33 Eyewear | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CWLSGMC7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 at Amazon Channel your inner Vault Dweller and protect your eyes from blue light and harmful UV rays. The Fallout Vault 33 eyewear features Gunnar's patented G Shield anti-reflective protection on both sides of the lenses while embracing Fallout's post-apocalyptic retro-futuristic style.



Available in 3 lens color options: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CWLSGMC7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Clear, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFallout-GUNNAR-Computer-Blocking-Glasses%2Fdp%2FB0CWLSD5S2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">amber, or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CWLSJ6BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sun tint.



Crawl out through the Fallout in style

Embracing the retro-futuristic style inspired by the Fallout universe, the glasses are square-style stainless steel with flexible spring hinges in a distinct, olive green and gunmetal Pip-Boy-inspired colorway.

Gunnar Fallout Vault 33 Glasses Specs (Image credit: Gunnar Optiks, Amazon) Price: $99 at Amazon

Color: Gunmetal/Olive/Amber, Gunmetal/Olive/Clear, Gunmetal/Olive/Sun

Width: Medium

Lens width: 57 mm

Nose width: 15 mm

Frame width: 133 mm

Temple: 140 mm

Weight: 20 grams (without packaging)

Warranty: 12 months

Bundle includes: Collector's case, microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth

The Fallout Vault 33 collaborative eyeglasses feature patented Gunnar lens technology to protect from harmful blue light while viewing screens during gaming or while watching your favorite shows, along with 100% of UV rays. Gunnar Optiks glasses are protected on both sides of the lens with G Shield lens coating for smudge and scratch resistance and are available in 3 distinct lens tints: Clear, amber, and sun.

Gunnar Optiks is a well-known brand for tinted eyewear and is widely considered one of the best glasses for protecting your eyes while gaming. While some variations of Gunnar glasses can cost as little as $50, the Fallout Vault 33 edition glasses will cost you $99 when purchased via Amazon. The special edition glasses come bundled with a Fallout branded collector's case, a microfiber pouch, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. The Fallout Vault 33 glasses are also backed by Gunnar's 12-month warranty.

The Fallout Vault 33 glasses are officially licensed by Amazon Studios, who signed a deal to adapt Microsoft and Bethesda's popular Fallout series as a TV show for Amazon's Originals programming. Plans for the Fallout series have been in the making for more than a decade, and fans of the post-apocalyptic universe will finally have their first taste of the live-action Fallout adaptation on April 11.