Anker's A1647 power bank is one of the recalled units.

If you're the owner of an Anker power bank, this is your cue to check its model number. It could mean the difference between a charged phone and a meltdown. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an official warning on September 18 (via The Verge) involving five Anker power banks that the company voluntarily recalled in June 2025.

At the time of the initial voluntary recall a few months ago, Anker stated that "the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal," but "out of an abundance of caution," the company decided to "initiate a voluntary global recall" of the five affected power banks.

There are believed to be approximately 481,000 affected Anker power banks currently in circulation. Now, as detailed in the official warning from the CPSC, there have been 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents. The CPSC says that "four minor burn injuries" and one case of "substantial property damage" were reported.

Which Anker power banks are affected by the recall?

A look at the five Anker power bank models most recently recalled. (Image credit: Anker)

According to the CPSC, the affected power banks were sold between August 2023 and June 2025 at Best Buy, Target, and other brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. Online, they were sold at Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Walmart, and TikTok.

Here's a quick list of the affected power banks so that you can cross-reference your own accessories.

Anker Power Bank | Model A1647 — 20,000mAh, 22.5W, USB-C cable

— 20,000mAh, 22.5W, USB-C cable Anker MagGo Power Bank | Model A1652 — 10,000mAh, 7.5W

— 10,000mAh, 7.5W Anker Power Bank | Model A1257 — 10,000mAh, 22.5W

— 10,000mAh, 22.5W Anker Zolo Power Bank | Model A1681 — 20,000mAh, 30W, USB-C + Lightning

— 20,000mAh, 30W, USB-C + Lightning Anker Zolo Power Bank | Model A1689 — 20,000mAh, 30W, USB-C

Serial numbers are generally located on the back or the side of the power bank.

Should you find that your power bank matches one of the numbers included in the recall, you should stop using the power bank immediately and verify the faulty model using Anker's online recall form.

Once your power bank is identified as one of the recalled models, you'll have to jump through a few more hoops.

To receive the remedy, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word “recalled” written on the power bank in permanent marker. Anker will provide instructions for consumers on how to return or dispose of the recalled power banks. CPSC

The CPSC says that customers impacted by the product recall should receive a full cash refund or a gift card.

Can I throw out my faulty Anker power bank?

Anker says not to attempt to dispose of any power bank until you receive confirmation that your model is indeed part of the recall.

The CPSC also urges owners not to dispose of these faulty power banks by normal means. Don't toss it in the trash, don't recycle it, and don't drop it off at a battery recycling booth or depot.

Because the lithium-ion batteries can cause a fire, affected power banks will have to be disposed of at a household hazardous waste (HHW) depot.

The CPSC says to contact the HHW beforehand to ensure they accept lithium-ion batteries; if not, you should contact your municipality for more information regarding proper disposal.

Should you continue using a recalled power bank?

Absolutely not.

Unfortunately, if your power bank is one of the five most recently recalled, it should be permanently retired. Anker cites risks of "overheating, melting, smoke, or fire."

Anker offers a direct line for customers affected by this power bank recall.

If you require additional assistance, you should email support@anker.com using the subject line [Model] Anker Power Bank Recall with your specific model's number between the brackets.

