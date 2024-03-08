Backbone squads up with Call of Duty and Best Buy to release a special controller to celebrate the launch of Warzone Mobile
The Backbone One - Prestige Edition will include in game rewards like double XP.
What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to release on iOS and Android on March 21.
- Backbone and Call of Duty have teamed up to produce the Backbone One - Prestige Edition, which will only be available via Best Buy Drops.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has already proven to be a mobile powerhouse, with more than 50 million players pre-registering ahead of the game's March 21 release date. For some gamers, however, playing a fast-paced, first-person shooter with touch input seems daunting. Backbone, renowned for producing mobile controllers, has partnered with Call of Duty to help those who want to prestige while on the go but prefer the feel and functionality of a good controller.
The Backbone One - Prestige Edition is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices and connects via the smartphone's USB-C port. It features offset analog sticks and a standard 4-way D-pad. As part of the partnership with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the Prestige Edition will feature special packaging and include double XP tokens for Warzone Mobile, which can be used for battle royale and multiplayer modes across all platforms when connected with your Activision ID.
Users with a Backbone+ subscription will also be able to unlock additional in-game content, including an exclusive calling card, emblem, and weapon charm.
The Backbone One - Prestige Edition will be available through Best Buy Drops in the Best Buy mobile app on March 19. These controllers aren't just limited to being used with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, either, as they are compatible with any game or service that can support the use of a controller. This includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and we at Windows Central consider the Backbone One to be one of the best controllers to use with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can read our review of the Backbone One for more in-depth information on this controller.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's release will be a litmus test for Xbox's efforts to move into the mobile gaming market as the console sector grows stagnant. The game will feature battle royale, resurgence modes, and multiplayer gameplay, including Team Deathmatch on small maps like Shipment.
Backbone One - Prestige Edition
The Backbone One - Prestige Edition controller is compatible with iOS and Android devices and works with games and platforms that support controller input, including Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Prestige Edition of the Backbone One includes double XP tokens to redeem in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Backbone+ subscribers will receive additional in-game rewards, including a weapon charm and a calling card.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.