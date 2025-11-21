Black Friday is a lie — why retailers started slashing prices early

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Retailers race to show the best deals to shoppers, many of whom are eager to finish holiday shopping before December starts.

While not an official holiday, Black Friday is an annual event that arguably draws more attention than Thanksgiving. Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn't know that if you took a look at Amazon, Best Buy, or other popular shopping sites.

Those retailers and others have banners with a message to the effect of "Black Friday starts now." So what gives?

Since Thanksgiving is on the fourth Thursday of November, it can fall anywhere from November 22 to November 28. That means Black Friday can be as early as November 23 or as late as November 29.

This year, Thanksgiving is on November 27, which means Black Friday is on November 28. That's far too late in the month for many retailers and shoppers! To counteract the relatively late "actual" Black Friday (to the extent that an unofficial event based around shopping can actually be anything), retailers have made a pseudo-Black Friday on November 20.

Some sites have dropped the pretense of connecting Black Friday to Thanksgiving and kicked off Black Friday sales at the start of November.

It's easy to be cynical or make jokes about Black Friday creeping further forward each year, but I choose to take a different approach. Lower prices are good. Money is tight and I'll take advantage of deals and discounts when I can.

I have a few close friends and family members that I shop for each year for the holidays, so Black Friday savings add up. The shopping event is also a great time to get something you need at a discount, such as a laptop for work.

Why am I already seeing Black Friday deals? Despite Black Friday not being until November 28, many retailers are already advertising Black Friday deals. This gives shoppers more time to make purchases and retailers an opportunity to stand out.

Are Black Friday deals worth it? Unfortunately, an item appearing as a "Black Friday deal" on a retailer's website does not guarantee the sale price is the biggest discount of the year. Some sites will raise the price of an item only to lower it on Black Friday to make it look like there's a massive discount. Retailers are also extremely competitive, so an item may be further discounted depending on sales on what the same item is going for on another site. To mitigate this, some sites, including Newegg, have a price drop guarantee and will reimburse you if an item goes down in price within a certain window after you purchase it.

Which retailers have Black Friday guarantees? The following retailers have some form of price match guarantee. The exact dates and terms vary from store to store:

Our colleagues over at Creative Bloq have a full guide on Black Friday guarantees.

How to find Black Friday deals (Image: © Windows Central) Windows Central has a dedicated team of experts who will hunt the web for Black Friday deals. We check several retailers regularly and have hundreds of deals sent our way. We've already highlighted some great deals on laptops, gaming accessories, software, and more. We'll keep that up through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond. You can click the Black Friday tab at the top of our website to see the best discounts or check out our Black Friday deal hub.

