Build new content with Elgato's Stream Deck on sale for just $100

Whether you're putting out a dozen TikTok videos a day or recording a new podcast about the history of broccoli or just streaming away on Twitch, an Elgato Stream Deck can really help you organize all the different programs, buttons, and flares you add to every video. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get this Stream Deck at a low price of just $99.99 (opens in new tab). It has recently been selling for as much as $150 and regularly goes for around $130. The last time it dropped this low on Amazon was Black Friday, so this is not a deal price that will survive the Prime Day sales event.

Time to create something new

The Stream Deck is actually a pretty simple idea on the surface. It is simply 15 buttons on an angled surface that you can easily press. These LCD keys are all fully customizable, though, and that's where it really opens up in what you do with it. For example, you can incorporate third-party programs like Twitch and Discord and OBS to help you get more out of it. Set your keys to common routines like opening up all of the programs you open when you're about to go live, or set up the keys to play memes and GIFs that you regularly like to use during your broadcasts.

You can even nest folders inside other folders on each key, giving you an infinite amount of customization options and letting you perform as many actions as you can program.

You can also personalize the Stream Deck itself with custom icons, logos, and more. Create multiple profiles that let you change the key based on the user. The Stream Deck connects via USB and is easy to set up.