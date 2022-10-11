Eufy's wildly cool 'dual camera' video doorbell and other cams are hugely discounted (for a limited time)

Eufy has been making waves in home security for a few years now, taking on the likes of Ring and others, but without sending your data to their servers. See my EufyCam 2 review. Indeed, you can store your footage on your home system or go with the optional cloud save if you want that ability.

Amazon has a bunch of Eufy home security essentials on sale today, including the new Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (with Home Base), which is 31% off today at just $180. As the name suggests, that doorbell has two cameras on it, including one for the doorbell, but one looking down so you can keep an eye on any delivered packages. The app combines the images, giving you a comprehensive view of your doorstep.

Eufy has two versions available, both on sale, including one with a battery (for non-wired systems) and the other for existing wired doorbells.

Another thing worth picking up is the Security eufyCam 3C kit, which includes two 4K outdoor wireless cameras with up to 16TB of local storage. The cameras have AI, face recognition, Color Night Vision, and more. That kit is usually $470 but is now just $360, which is a 23% savings.

If you don’t want a rechargeable outdoor camera, check out the Eufy Security SoloCam S40, which is not only 2K resolution but has an integrated solar panel, so you never have to worry about it running out of power. That camera is usually $200, but with the clipped coupon and Prime, it can be yours for $110, which is a massive savings.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with Eufy. I’ve ordered that Doorbell Duo to replace my existing Eufy Doorbell, so you can trust my recommendation here.

