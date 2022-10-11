Eufy's wildly cool 'dual camera' video doorbell and other cams are hugely discounted (for a limited time)
If you want to bring some peace of mind to your home, start adding some cameras, a video doorbell, and more.
Eufy has been making waves in home security for a few years now, taking on the likes of Ring and others, but without sending your data to their servers. See my EufyCam 2 review. Indeed, you can store your footage on your home system or go with the optional cloud save if you want that ability.
Amazon has a bunch of Eufy home security essentials on sale today, including the new Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (with Home Base), which is 31% off today at just $180. As the name suggests, that doorbell has two cameras on it, including one for the doorbell, but one looking down so you can keep an eye on any delivered packages. The app combines the images, giving you a comprehensive view of your doorstep.
eufy Security eufyCam 3C 2-Cam Kit |
$470 $360 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
This starter kit gives you two 4K outdoor cameras and a home station capable of up to 16TB of local storage, keeping all your data secure. Save 23% today.
Eufy has two versions available, both on sale, including one with a battery (for non-wired systems) and the other for existing wired doorbells.
Another thing worth picking up is the Security eufyCam 3C kit, which includes two 4K outdoor wireless cameras with up to 16TB of local storage. The cameras have AI, face recognition, Color Night Vision, and more. That kit is usually $470 but is now just $360, which is a 23% savings.
If you don’t want a rechargeable outdoor camera, check out the Eufy Security SoloCam S40, which is not only 2K resolution but has an integrated solar panel, so you never have to worry about it running out of power. That camera is usually $200, but with the clipped coupon and Prime, it can be yours for $110, which is a massive savings.
Overall, you can’t go wrong with Eufy. I’ve ordered that Doorbell Duo to replace my existing Eufy Doorbell, so you can trust my recommendation here.
Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Early Access live blog to catch more deals!
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (Wired) |
$200 $150 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Worried about people stealing your Amazon packages? Get this dual-camera video doorbell through Amazon to protect your deliveries and see who's at the door. Save 25% today.
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera (Battery) |
$260 $180 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the same doorbell as above but is battery-powered for those who don't have a wired-doorbell setup. You also get the base station included. Save 31%.
eufy Security Solo IndoorCam |
$55 $40 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
This simple 2K indoor camera can rotate around to see your room and use AI to alert you to people with motion tracking and night vision. Save 27%.
eufy Pet Camera for Dogs and Cats |
$200 $140 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Want to see what your dog or cat is up to? This full HD camera with a 360-degree swivel AND treat dispenser (yes, you read that right) also lets you talk to your pets via the microphone and speaker. No monthly fee, either, because it's Eufy. Save 30%!
Daniel Rubino is the Executive Editor of Windows Central, head reviewer, podcast co-host, and analyst. He has been covering Microsoft here since 2007, back when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central). His interests include Windows, Microsoft Surface, laptops, next-gen computing, and arguing with people on the internet.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.