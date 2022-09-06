Secretlab launches Titan Evo 2022 Fortnite Battle Bus Special Edition gaming chair

What you need to know

Secretlab now has a Fortnite Battle Bus Edition of its Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair.

The seat features patterns and iconography from the well-known game and a hybrid leatherette material.

The special edition gaming chair is available starting today for $624.

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs in the business. While some may like a conservative chair with a plain color palette, others enjoy showing some flair. Secretlab has chairs for both crowds, even more so with the launch of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Fortnite Battle Bus Edition gaming chair.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Fortnite Battle Bus Edition is available starting today, but you'll have to pay a premium for it. It comes in at $624, which is quite a bit more than the base model Titan Evo 2022 ($449 direct price).

The Fortnite iconography and patterns appear on the seat's leatherette material. Apart from its looks, the chair is the same as the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 that we reviewed earlier this year. Our editor-in-chief Dan Thorp-Lancaster gave the chair an excellent score, thanks to its sturdy build, magnetic connectors, and provided comfort.

Jointly brought to you by Secretlab and @EpicGames. 🪂 pic.twitter.com/fD262OaF6gSeptember 6, 2022 See more

When you order a Battle Bus Edition chair from Secretlab, you'll also get a chipset wrap for Fortnite. The wrap can be used to "spruce up" weapons or vehicles within the game. The chipset wrap is provided by Epic Games and is no longer available on Fortnite.

You can pair the Battle Bus Edition chair with a lumbar pillow inspired by Fortnite as well. "Find a soft landing with Cuddle Team Leader, go bananas for Peely, or loot up with Llama! These special edition lumbar pillows will back you up with pure ergonomic comfort as you battle for that Victory Royale," says the product page.