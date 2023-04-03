Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair review: High comfort at an affordable price

Not much variety in color options, i.e. only available in black or grey mesh.

The Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair is a comfortable desk chair suitable for long hours of gaming or work. It has a variety of easy-to-use adjustable components, solid ergonomics, quality mesh seating, and a robust swivel-action support base that is built to last. If you wish to acquire a desk chair that is both budget-friendly and of above-average quality then the Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair is an excellent choice.

In this technological age in which we all live, where many professions and pastimes require a more sedentary lifestyle, it is important to have a supportive, well-made, and ergonomic-friendly chair. Over the years, the design and manufacture of desk chairs have improved exponentially to suit everyone’s varied requirements for working or gaming for hours on end. Having had many chairs throughout my life both professionally and personally, I have found that today’s subject, the Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair suits my needs sufficiently without breaking the bank.

Founded in 2011, Sihoo is a renowned furniture and home furnishings corporation dedicated to creating innovative and affordable table sets, gaming chairs, and office chairs. The Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair lives up to its makers’ reputation as it features a slick design, high-quality ergonomics, a sturdy foundation, adjustment components that allow the user to customize it to suit their preferred comfort levels, and more properties that help it stand out amongst some of the best gaming chairs on the market.

Sihoo M57: Price and availability

Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central)

The Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $239.00 (US) and £309.99 (UK) and Sihoo’s official website (prices may vary). It comes in black or grey colored meshing, and you have the option of purchasing a chair with or without a foot pedal.

Sihoo M57: What you will like

Sihoo M57 chair adjustable headrest (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central)

There are many positive features to find in the Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair. For starters, it has a sleek, lightweight minimalist yet effective design aesthetic compared to more popular, bulkier office/gaming chairs. It is extremely comfortable to sit on, giving support to both your back and neck areas by way of adjustable lumbar and neck rest support mechanisms.

In addition, the chair also incorporates an effective recliner-tilt feature you can use during rest periods and a gas-powered lift system to adjust the chair’s height to your preference.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Technical Details Category Color Black or grey Brand Sihoo Product Dimensions 30.31"D x 13.39"W x 25.59"H / 27.56 x 20.08 x 41.73 inches Style Modern Material Aluminum, Mesh Recommended Uses For Product Office, personal space Finish Type Ergonomic Frame Material Aluminum Back Style High Back Unit Count ‎1 Count Item Weight ‎18.9 Kilograms / 41.6 pounds Max Weight Recommendation 330 Pounds

The breathable, aluminum mesh upholstery is a creative design choice as it allows your skin to breathe more easily as perspiration does not build up as it does with traditional, leatherette-style seat coverings. This feature can potentially be useful during hotter weather as the mesh holes will allow cooler air from fans or air conditioning units to circulate around your body, providing much-needed comfort and relief in the heat.

Lastly, the Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair has a stable, aluminum base that can hold up to 330lb in weight capacity, making it tough and durable in both an office or home environment. The base’s five caster wheels are silent when you move the chair around, ensuring you don’t disturb anyone around you.

Sihoo M57: What needs work

Image 1 of 4 Sihoo M57 chair Lumbar support controls (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central) Sihoo M57 chair armrest (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central) Sihoo M57 chair base (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central) Sihoo M57 chair seat height and recliner lever (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central)

In my opinion, there isn’t much to complain about with this chair as I found it both comfortable and functional. If I had to make a constructive critique, it would be that the armrests could benefit from more padding as they feel quite hard on the elbows after a lengthy period of time.

Another aspect that could be improved upon is the color of the mesh for the upholstery as currently only black or grey mesh options are being produced. A wider variety of color options would help the chair look more visually striking and add personality to the user’s personal space or office décor preferences.

Sihoo M57: The competition

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair is great value for money. However, if you are looking for alternative chairs that fulfill the same needs, albeit at steeper prices, the market has plenty of options available.

One such example is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series chairs which are premium-grade products that feature extremely sturdy builds, magnetic connectors to fit in extra accessories, and great ergonomics, while also being easy to assemble. Although the main drawback is that Titan Evo 2022 chairs are more expensive as they cost somewhere between $500-$600 depending on the online retailer.

Another excellent alternative is the Razor Iskur chair. This product features a variety of lumbar adjustability options, a stylish design, wonderful levels of comfort, and a long life span. However, it is quite pricy at around $479.00 currently on Amazon and the chair’s frame doesn’t accommodate people of greater stature.

Sihoo M57: Should you buy it?

Back of Sihoo M57 chair (Image credit: Alex Cope / Windows Central)

You should buy this if:

You want an above-average quality chair at an affordable price.

You want a chair that can be customized to suit your sitting posture.

You want a comfy chair for long periods of time playing games or typing at a desk.

You shouldn't buy this if:

You want a chair with more comfortable armrests.

You want a chair with more color options.

Overall, I was very satisfied with this product. It was very relaxing to sit on, the build quality is outstanding, and the well-crafted ergonomics ensure against back pain after many hours of prolonged use. Many of its components can be adjusted to suit your body type and preferred sitting position. It was also very easy to assemble as it came with an informative instruction manual and a specific tool kit for the job was enclosed.

While I would have preferred more color options for the mesh and slightly more padded armrests, those are minor complaints in the grand scheme of things and don’t detract from the chair’s overwhelming positives.

In summary, if you want a high-quality and affordable chair that will provide you comfort for extended periods of time while working or playing games, then I highly recommend the Sihoo M57 Full Mesh Breathable Office Chair.