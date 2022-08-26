Get a huge $60 discount on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset was only introduced in April this year, and it has not dropped from its $200 MSRP since that time. Today, not only has the headset gone on sale for $159.99, but there's also a $20 off on-page coupon you can apply to get it all the way down to just $139.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a crazy price reduction, and it's so cheap this deal may not last very long at all.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is already one of our favorite HyperX headsets, and it has been for some time. It has great durability, awesome sound, and plenty of the sort of features you want as a gamer. Now you can add the wireless version with its ridiculous 300 hour-long battery life that will outlast even your best gaming sessions. The last thing anyone wants is a wireless headset that dies on you so you can't keep yelling at your teammates.

The Cloud Alpha Wireless also includes DTS headphone:X spatial audio. That means not only do you get amped up audio that immerses you in the game and comes from all around you, but you essentially can use that 3D sound stage to your advantage to see where those footsteps are coming from and things like that.

Other features include memory foam and a breathable leatherette to help your head comfortable and a dual chamber driver system that can deliver sharp mids and highs along with some chest-thumping bass. The headset will outlast your games thanks to its sturdy aluminum frame as well.