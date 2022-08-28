The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset works with Xbox and PC and is 50% off today

Headsets earn their keep when it comes to gaming. You have to track every footstep, keep up with your screaming friends, and you need gear that's not going to give you a headache by the end of the night. The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset can do all that and more, and right now you can get it for just $50.78 at Amazo (opens in new tab)n. This is easily its lowest price ever. Usual sales only see it drop to like $60, and it actually more regularly sells for closer to $100. This is a great bargain on a solid headset if you're looking for one today.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud II gaming headset $100 $50.78 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The price itself is amazing enough, but this is a very versatile headset that can work on a variety of platforms. Whether you're a console player or a PC gamer, you can make this work.

So one of the neat features of the Cloud II is that you can create 7.1 virtual surround sound. It's not actually surround sound, but you won't be able to tell the difference. It's good enough that you'll be able to use it to tell exactly where every footstep is coming from. You'll never be surprised from the back in Call of Duty or Halo again with a headset like this, assuming you have the reaction time to take advantage of it.

The Cloud II includes 53mm neodymium magnet drivers, too, which means you get some very powerful sound for the price. The inline sound card includes noise and echo cancelling that'll help your voice stand out and eliminate unwanted sounds coming through your mic.

With ear pads that have HyperX's signature memory foam and an extremely durable design, you'll be able to wear these for a very long time.

The other nice feature of the headset is just how compatible it is. You can use it with a wide variety of platforms including your Xbox, PlayStation, or other gaming console. It also works with PC and Mac and mobile devices.