Review: This Drop Signature Series Americana keyboard is exquisite — but there's a caveat

The Drop Americana is a custom keyboard in the manufacturer's Signature Series collection, and it is based on the CTRL High-Profile keyboard. Utilizing the excellent Holy Panda switches and custom MT3 profile keys, the Americana has a lot of distinctive features that allow it to stand out from run-of-the-mill mechanical keyboards. But the downside is that you'll need to pay a premium to get your hands on the board.

These days, you can get a good mechanical keyboard for around $100. If you're after additional features like a gasket-mounted design and want custom keys, there are choices under $200 — like the Keychron Q1 Pro — that offer everything you're looking for. But if you want something that's not your average run-of-the-mill keyboard, you may want to turn your attention to Drop's Signature Series (opens in new tab).

The colorway for the keys contrast the design of the keyboard. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The Signature Series utilizes Drop's CTRL, Shift, and ENTR keyboards as the foundation, and builds on it with custom designs and colorways that you don't get with the standard variants of these keyboards. The keyboards in this series start as low as $129 and go up to $499, and the model that I chose is called the Americana (opens in new tab), a $349 keyboard that looks stunning.

This keyboard has one of the best RGB lighting effects I've seen. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The Americana leverages the CTRL High-Profile keyboard, which currently costs $199 for the fully assembled version with the Halo Clear switches. The standard keyboard is available in black and space grey colors, and the Americana uses the latter. The keyboard itself has excellent build quality and is made out of aluminum, and there's no flex to the chassis whatsoever.

The MT3 profile keys are a delight to use, and underneath, you'll find the Holy Panda tactile switches — a potent combination. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

What makes this keyboard stand out is that it comes with the Drop + Invyr Holy Panda switches, which cost $95 for a pack of 90. You also get Everglide stabilizers pre-installed, a value of $25. It has custom keycaps in the form of the MT3 Fairlane, which originally debuted at $120 but are now on sale for just $39.

The unique design of the MT3 profile means they will take some time to get used to — there are no homing bars here. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The MT3 design is my favorite at the moment — you get shallow indents that make using the keyboard an absolute joy, as I discovered when using the LOTR Elvish keys. The Fairlane set uses two shades of blue for the keys, and you'll find a red Enter key that adds a nice bit of contrast to the design. The MT3 profile takes a bit of time to get used to as it doesn't have homing keys, but having used keyboards with this layout for the better part of a year now, I don't see myself switching to anything else.

The RGB lighting bar runs across the length of the keyboard, and is highly customizable. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

There's an RGB light bar that runs along the length of the keyboard, and the vibrant LEDs do a stellar job highlighting the keyboard. The lighting is highly configurable, and if you've already invested in RGB lighting for your gaming rig, you'll want to take a look at this keyboard. Other niceties include the ability to connect the USB-C cable on either the left or right side, so if you're looking to buy a custom aviator cable to accessorize the keyboard, you have more freedom in choosing what side to connect to.

The red accents give the keyboard a dash of color. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

What makes the Americana worth the money is the Drop + Invyr Holy Panda switches. This tactile switch uses the stem from the Halo True, a polycarbonate top housing, nylon bottom housing, and a 67g spring to provide outstanding tactile feedback. This is the best tactile switch I have used thus far, and while I really like the Glorious Panda switch, the Drop + Invyr Holy Panda offers better feedback and is a delight to use.

The 6-degree angle makes the keyboard comfortable to use. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

The keyboard is inclined at a 6-degree angle, making it ideal for use with a wrist rest (you won't find one in the box). It is fully customizable via QMK, so you can set up macros and change key assignments with relative ease. And should you need to change the switches, the hot-swappable design makes it as straightforward as possible.

Image 1 of 5 You'll find USB-C ports on the left and right, giving you more freedom in connecting the cable. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central) The design combined with the RGB lighting looks exquisite. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central) The keyboard works with QMK firmware. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central) You can accessorize with artisan keys — this is the LOTR Lothlorien option. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central) There's no wrist rest included, but you'll find plenty of great choices — I'm using a resin one here. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Overall, the Americana doesn't offer the best value, but that's not the point — this keyboard is about making a statement, and it manages to do exactly that. The CTRL keyboard that it is based on is one of the best mechanical keyboards currently available on the market, and along with a sturdy design, it has the best RGB lighting of any keyboard in my collection. But what makes the keyboard truly incredible is the Holy Panda switch, and if you prefer tactile feedback, I highly recommend you try it out.

The Americana isn't about the best value, but delivering a great keyboard that looks unique. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

Sure, you can get better keyboards for a lot less money, and if you want a gasket-mounted design, the Glorious GMMK Pro or Akko MOD 007S v2 have plenty of features on offer, and you get the ability to choose your keys and switches. But if you don't want to go the DIY route and want a fully-assembled keyboard that stands out, the Americana is an excellent choice.