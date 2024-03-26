It took our editor three years to find a better gaming keyboard than this, and a limited-time discount brings it to its best price ever

When Razer launched the Huntsman V2 Analog in 2021, the gaming keyboard was the best the company had ever made. Fast forward three years and there are several newer keyboards from Razer and other accessory makers, but the Huntsman V2 Analog can still stand toe-to-toe with many of its newer competitors. The Huntsman V2 Analog has analog optical switches with adjustable actuation, Doubleshot PBT keycaps, a magnetic wrist rest, and Razer Chrome RGB lighting. Right now, you can get the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog for $99.99, which is its best price ever.

The deal through Woot only lasts until April 3, 2024 or until supplies run out. You can still get the gaming keyboard at a discount through Amazon, but the deal only brings the Huntsman V2 Analog to $117.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://computers.woot.com/offers/razer-huntsman-v2-gaming-keyboard" data-link-merchant="woot.com""> was $149.99 now $99.99 at Woot This gaming keyboard has adjustable keys that let you set the actuation on a per-key basis. That means you can set your WASD keys to have shorter travel. The keyboard also has a full number pad, RGB lighting, and a control wheel. A major discount brings the gaming keyboard to its best price ever. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRazer-Huntsman-Optical-Gaming-Keyboard%2Fdp%2FB08QTXDBJ8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="woot.com"">$117 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review

(Image credit: Future)

While the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog launched in 2021, it's still a solid keyboard today. Our Managing Editor Richard Devine used the gaming keyboard regularly until quite recently, showing the lasting power of the Huntsman V2 Analog. Devine gave the keyboard a 4.5/5 in his Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review.

Its adjustable actuation points on a per key basis, light and quiet analog optical switches, improved wrist rest, and controller-like function keys earned the Razer Huntsman praise in our review. The only major drawbacks were its chunky design and its price. Today's discount mitigates the price issue. Of course, the keyboard is now three years old, meaning competitors have appeared and successors have launched.

If you want something newer, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro came out recently. The Huntsman V3 Pro is "the world's most advanced gaming keyboard," as highlighted in our review. For that title, however, you pay a much higher price.

The adjustable actuation feature on the optical analog switches was much newer when Razer implemented it in the Huntsman V2 Analog. "In looking at the new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog there's one obvious place to start. The star of the show is the new Analog optical switch which has a linear motion and adjustable actuation point which is configurable on a per key basis. If you so desire, every key on the keyboard can have a different actuation to the one next to it," explained Devine.

The conclusion of the review highlighted the switches, once again. "The star of the show is undoubtedly the new analog optical switches," shared Devine. "Whether you like linear switches, quiet switches, fast actuation or longer actuation, this keyboard can meet your needs. It ticks so many different boxes for a keyboard it's almost ridiculous."

At the time, Devine called the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Razer's best keyboard. Of course, three years of innovation has introduced new keyboards in the gaming space. But the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is still a solid gaming keyboard in 2024. Thanks to its current discount, it's also one of the best bargains.