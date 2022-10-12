Dell's new Bluetooth Travel Mouse twists to lay flat for compact storage

What you need to know

Dell just unveiled its Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse.

The mouse can twist around in order to lay flat for compact carrying.

It can connect to up to three devices through Bluetooth and has an adjustable 4000 DPI.

Dell just announced a new mouse for people on the go. The Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse has a split-body design that allows it to twist around and lay flat. When compacted, the mouse looks a bit like a flat letter "S." Dell's new mouse launched today, October 12, 2022, for $65.

Twisting isn't the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse's only trick. It can also connect to up to three devices through Bluetooth 5.0. Dell calls it the world's first twistable mouse with multi-device Bluetooth connectivity. The mouse also has an adjustable 4000 DPI sensor.

Coming in at 56.9 grams, the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse is much lighter than many of the best gaming mice. Its unique design will line it up against the likes of the Surface Arc Mouse and the Logitech Pebble M350. Neither of those mice flips around, but they are also light and have flat form factors.

(Image credit: Future)

The design of the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse allows it to lay flat when stored and fill the hand with a curved body when in use. That eliminates the poor ergonomics seen in many portable gaming mice.

Dell promises up to 24 hours of battery life for the mouse, which it claims is the most available in a twistable mouse. That's a small subcategory of mice to compare against, but 24 hours is still a fair amount of battery life. The company also offers a 3-year warranty with Dell Advanced Exchange Service.