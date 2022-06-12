The HyperX Pulsefire Dart mouse works with Xbox or PC and is down to $40

Cables are annoying, and cables are limiting. Grab a brand new wireless mouse that can also charge wirelessly and forget about plugging in ever again. The HyperX Pulsefire Dart gaming mouse has dropped to $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this mouse, which actually has a street price around $100. Even when it does go on sale, it usually only drops as low as $70 with exceptional drops down to $50. Today's price is incredibly unique, and it may not last long.

The wireless tech is so good you'll hardly notice it's not connected to anything. Plus you can recharge it with wireless charging gear. This price is an all-time low, too.

The Dart is a fantastic mouse with a lot of great features. HyperX makes quality accessories, so you know it's well built and durable. Plus, the mouse has an ergonomic design that's meant to fit your hand as comfortably as possible. The padded leatherette grips give you better control and let you play for longer. You also get RGB lighting on the mouse with LEDs you can customize.



This is a fully wireless mouse, too. It has a long-lasting battery life that can go for up to 90 hours with the LEDs off. That's huge because it means you don't have to worry about running low on power in the middle of a match. Since the mouse is also compatible with Qi wireless charging technology, you just need to keep a wireless charging pad on your desktop somewhere. When you're done for the day, drop the mouse on the bad and it'll be topped off and ready to go by morning.

Because it is wireless, you can actually use this mouse with a variety of platforms, including your PC and your Xbox One or other console if you feel like it.



