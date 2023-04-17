RØDE unveils game-changing audio hardware for streamers at NAB 2023

What you need to know

RØDE is participating in the NAB 2023 show in Las Vegas, running from Sunday, April 16, until Monday, April 17, at the B&H Booth in Central Hall #C8317.

Unveiling seven new products and a collection of updates to its existing range, visitors can see the new hardware in person during the event.

New accessories have been designed for streamers, including the Streamer X, a combination video capture card and audio interface with 4K30 / 2K60 video input.

In its biggest ever product announcement, Rode unveiled seven new products and a collection of updates at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas. Among the range of high-end audio accessories is the previously-unveiled 5th Gen NT1 microphone (opens in new tab), which supports both XLR and USB, alongside some new hardware designed specifically for streamers and content creators. Showcasing the latest products at the B&H booth all weekend, you can still sneak a peek until the end of Monday if you're nearby.

It's an almost overwhelming list of new stuff from Rode, but at least a couple of new products will appeal to streamers and prospective podcasters. As an avid Rodecaster Pro II production studio fan, it's been an easy recommendation to anyone looking for a flexible and powerful console to control multiple microphones with built-in processing effects. One of the only real downsides to the Rodecaster Pro II is its size, but Rode has an answer for that.

Image 1 of 2 Rodcaster Duo (Image credit: RØDE) (Image credit: RØDE)

The Rodecaster Duo is a slimmed-down version of the Pro II, offering two analog XLR inputs rather than four. You still get the same quad-core audio engine inside featuring built-in Revolution Preamps and APHEX audio processing to get the most out of practically any device you connect. Even the cheapest XLR mic sounds fantastic when routed through the Pro II, and the Duo is set to offer the same with an extra 3.5mm combo headset jack.

Under the Rode X sub-brand, the Streamer X is an outrageously cool combination of a 4K30 / 2K60 video capture card and audio interface combined into a single console. A single combination input port features the same ultra-low-noise, high-gain preamp and processing as its Rodecaster siblings, alongside ports for headsets and connectivity for Rode-branded wireless mics. Double USB-C ports support a two-PC streaming setup, and its HDMI ports support up to 2K120 / 4K60 pass-thru. Very cool.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RØDE) (Image credit: RØDE)

Still my favorite streaming equipment, the Rodecaster II Pro even benefits from a firmware update as part of the NAB 2023 show, unlocking a previously hidden feature. Rode has kept support for its series IV wireless mics lurking inside, including the ultra-compact 2.4GHz Wireless ME mics, to act as a receiver unit for cable-free audio. This offers much more freedom for anyone looking to stream with wearable lav mics without losing out on the post-processing effects featured in the production studio.

Anyone comfortable with the Wireless GO II portable microphones will benefit from a new firmware update, unlocking extra features like recording to .wav format and start/stop recording via the power button. Rode's previously XLR-centric PodMic also sees a new variant with the PodMic USB, adding a direct connection for your Windows PC alongside the traditional analog input. Plus, a new Rodecaster backpack offers portability for the production console, and an upcoming Wireless GO II charging case promises to keep the receiver and transmitters powered up.

Image 1 of 3 Wireless GO II Charging Case (Image credit: RØDE) PodMic USB (Image credit: RØDE) Rodecaster Backpack (Image credit: RØDE)

Windows Central take

I've reached out to Rode to query sample availability, so stay tuned for potential hands-on reviews from me. The Rode X Streamer X is a mouthful of edgy naming styles but seems to be one of the most incredible things the Australian manufacturer has ever made. Replacing a mess of capture cards and XLR console cables with one single unit would be a blessing for streamers. It wouldn't be difficult to recommend it if it was even half as good as the Rodecaster Pro II studio, so fingers crossed I can find out for you.

It's getting to the point where Rode could cover every inch of a streamer's setup, and I'm fine with it. Some of its production console software can be tricky for newcomers to learn since it involves a bunch of menus for routing audio, but the result is always fantastic. The Rodecaster Duo looks brilliant, too, and I'm hoping it'll be a decent enough drop in price from its full-sized Pro II sibling so I can convince more people to pick one up.