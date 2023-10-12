Acer's new 4K monitor immerses you in 3D without requiring glasses

What you need to know

Acer recently unveiled a new monitor called the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27.

It's a 27-inch monitor with a 4K UHD display that supports 3D and 2D modes.

The entry is specifically crafted for creators and developers since it portrays creations in their "truest 3D forms."

It is expected to hit the market during the first quarter of next year, though the price remains a mystery.

The monitor ships with 3D technology and stereo real-time rendering capabilities for an elevated listening and visual experience.

Acer just unveiled a new monitor, the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27. The company refers to the entry "largest and most advanced glasses-free stereoscopic 3D display to date," which is specifically crafted for creators and developers.

The "state-of-the-art 3D canvas" is powered by SpatialLabs’s stereoscopic 3D solution, the new Acer Immerse Audio system, and other neat developer tools that are in place to allow creators to enjoy their innovations in their "truest 3D forms."

What's more, the 27-inch monitor ships with a 4K panel that presents visuals in their raw form. It also promises great performance, even in less-than-suitable conditions like poorly lit rooms, owing to its ergonomic design and detachable hood.

(Image credit: Acer)

Illustrations are an important part of the creation process, and the Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 promises lifelike 3D experiences. The monitor has a 27-inch 4K UHD display supporting 2D and 3D modes. It's also baked with 3D technology and stereo real-time rendering capabilities to elevate the user's visual and audio experience. According to Acer, "the display elevates the way ideas and audiovisual elements take shape without needing specialized glasses or accessories."

Additionally, the display on this monitor ships with an eye-tracking module feature designed to follow the user's movement and position at all times, even in poor lighting. The monitor also comes with support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.

The monitor's panel promises high performance with a 160Hz refresh rate, complemented by 400 nits of brightness and Delta E< 2 color accuracy. The screen features an anti-reflective coating to ensure glare and reflections don't disrupt your focus. The detachable hood also promotes color accuracy while ensuring distractions remain at bay.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro 27 features two 2.5-watt speakers that promise an immersive listening experience for users. It also ships with the new Acer Immerse Audio system, an AI-powered technology that leverages "beamforming directional acoustic signal transmissions and head-tracking mechanisms" to enhance sound.

Finally, it also ships with a wide array of connectivity ports, including HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, DP 2.0, and dual USB Type-A. The entry is expected to hit the shelves during the first quarter of next year. Acer has yet to reveal the monitor's price, though it states it'll vary across different regions.