LG launches preorders for 'world's first' 240Hz OLED gaming monitors

What you need to know

LG's new 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor and 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor are now available for preorder.

Both monitors features OLED displays with a 240Hz refresh rate, which is a world's first, according to LG.

The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor costs $999 while the 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is available for preorder for $1,699.

LG just launched preorders for a pair of speedy gaming monitors. The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor and 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor are the world's first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors, according to LG. Both of the monitors are available for preorder now through LG. The 27-inch display comes in at $999 while the larger 45-inch monitor is $1,699.

The two monitors share several specs, such as their respective 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut and 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. Both also have a response time of 0.03 milliseconds.

The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor features a flat QHD screen while the 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor has a WQHD display with an 800R curvature.

Both of LG's new gaming monitors support variable refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification LG 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor LG 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor Display type OLED (AGLR) OLED (AGLR) Screen size 27-inch 45-inch Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Color gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh rate 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature None 800R HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 HDMI 2.1 x 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 Row 10 - Cell 0 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream Row 11 - Cell 0 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker None None Remote Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -5º to +15º Tilt: -5º to +15º Row 15 - Cell 0 Height: 110mm Height: 110mm Row 16 - Cell 0 Swivel: ±10º Swivel: ±10º Row 17 - Cell 0 Pivot: 90o(Counterclockwise) Pivot: Not Available Price $999 $1,699

LG will provide a closer look at the gaming monitors during CES 2023. The 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree.

We'll have to see the displays in real-world usage before we can properly judge them, but their specs go toe-to-toe with the best gaming monitors.

