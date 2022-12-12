LG launches preorders for 'world's first' 240Hz OLED gaming monitors
LG's new gaming monitors bring refresh rates never before seen on OLED displays.
What you need to know
- LG's new 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor and 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor are now available for preorder.
- Both monitors features OLED displays with a 240Hz refresh rate, which is a world's first, according to LG.
- The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor costs $999 while the 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is available for preorder for $1,699.
LG just launched preorders for a pair of speedy gaming monitors. The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor and 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor are the world's first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors, according to LG. Both of the monitors are available for preorder now through LG. The 27-inch display comes in at $999 while the larger 45-inch monitor is $1,699.
The two monitors share several specs, such as their respective 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut and 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. Both also have a response time of 0.03 milliseconds.
The 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor features a flat QHD screen while the 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor has a WQHD display with an 800R curvature.
Both of LG's new gaming monitors support variable refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync.
|Specification
|LG 27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor
|LG 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
|Display type
|OLED (AGLR)
|OLED (AGLR)
|Screen size
|27-inch
|45-inch
|Resolution
|QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
|WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)
|Color gamut
|DCI-P3 98.5%
|DCI-P3 98.5%
|Contrast ratio
|1,500,000:1
|1,500,000:1
|Refresh rate
|0.03ms GTG
|0.03ms GTG
|Curvature
|None
|800R
|HDR
|HDR10
|HDR10
|Connectivity
|HDMI 2.1 x 2
|HDMI 2.1 x 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
|DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream
|USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
|4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
|Speaker
|None
|None
|Remote
|Yes
|Yes
|Stand
|Tilt: -5º to +15º
|Tilt: -5º to +15º
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Height: 110mm
|Height: 110mm
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Swivel: ±10º
|Swivel: ±10º
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Pivot: 90o(Counterclockwise)
|Pivot: Not Available
|Price
|$999
|$1,699
LG will provide a closer look at the gaming monitors during CES 2023. The 45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree.
We'll have to see the displays in real-world usage before we can properly judge them, but their specs go toe-to-toe with the best gaming monitors.
27'' UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor | $999 preorder at LG (opens in new tab)
This gaming monitor has an OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03 milliseconds. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync
45'' UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,699 preorder at LG (opens in new tab)
Like its smaller sibling, this monitor has a 240Hz OLED display with a 0.03 millisecond response time. Unlike the 27-inch model, this one has an 800R curvature and a WQHD resolution.
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.