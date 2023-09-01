This new 4K Lenovo monitor lets you see and work in crisp 3D, no glasses needed

What you need to know

Lenovo revealed a ton of new hardware during IFA 2023.

One unveiling was for the new Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D creative monitor.

Real-time eye tracking and a crisp 4K resolution lets the monitor create a realistic 3D image.

Lenovo wants to enable creators to work in both 2D and 3D seamlessly without the need for special glasses.

ThinkVision 27 3D overview Display info: 27-inches, IPS LCD, 16:9, anti-reflective

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p (UHD) / 1920 x 2160p (3D)

Display quality: 310 nits max brightness, 99% DCI-P3 / 99% Adobe RBG / 100% sRGB color gamut, 1,000:1 contrast, 60Hz refresh rate

Ports: HDMI 2.1 (2x), DisplayPort 1.4 (1x), USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 upstream (1x), USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 downstream (1x), USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 downstream (4x)

Required specs: Intel Core i5-7400 or equivalent, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or equivalent, 16GB DDR5 RAM

Lenovo is well-known for offering a wide variety of unique and interesting products, sometimes through wild experiments. One niche market that doesn't receive much mainstream attention but is still the focus of many professional creators is 3D content, and it's here that company is focused with the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D, a 4K monitor unlike any other.

On the surface, the ThinkVision 27 3D seems like a fairly standard monitor, with a 27-inch IPS LCD panel rocking a crisp 4K panel with great color accuracy, a 60Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, and a helpful USB hub to help you connect more devices to your laptop or desktop effortlessly. Lenovo and other manufacturers have plenty of other monitors like this among the best computer monitors, but Lenovo is setting itself apart with the inclusion of some clever 3D technology.

This unique monitor is able to split its panel into two independent, 1920 x 2160 images, which are displayed simultaneously to create a convincing stereoscopic view. Real-time eye tracking ensures the image is always accurate and the illusion isn't broken. The result is a crisp, realistic 3D image that you can manipulate and control as you wish. If it works as advertises, it's impressive stuff, and mirrors what we saw from ASUS earlier this year.

The ability to project two independent images aimed with intelligent eye tracking creates a realistic 3D image. (Image credit: Lenovo)

To tie the monitor together, Lenovo is also baking in its 3D Explorer software, which aims to offer a foundation through which creators can access all their 3D creation apps, view their 3D files and projects, and even build new 3D applications using Lenovo's SDK. Lenovo is also promising to improve the 3D Explorer experience over time, adding further value to the complete package Lenovo is offering with the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor.

If you're someone already invested in 3D content or interested in experimenting with it, you'll need to ensure your computer is up to it. 3D creation is already a demanding experience, but Lenovo's latest 3D monitor has its own minimum requirements, like an Intel Core i5-7400, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. To have a great experience with this monitor and interacting with 3D content, you may want to invest in one of the best gaming laptops or a powerful creative-focused laptop among the top Windows laptops.

You'll also need to be prepared to pay for this advanced 3D technology, as it doesn't come cheap. Lenovo's pro-grade creative 3D monitor will run for $2,999 when it launches in select markets starting in Jan. 2024.