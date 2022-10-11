TP-Link launches premium Deco XE200 mesh, flagship Archer router with Prime Day discount

What you need to know

TP-Link's new tri-band Deco XE200 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology.

The mesh Wi-Fi system works on the 6GHz band to reduce congestion.

The Deco can reach total speeds of up to 10.8Gbps and a two-node setup can blanket homes as large as 6,500 square feet.

The Deco can connect more than 200 devices simultaneously.

Built for gamers, the Archer AXE300 can achieve total speeds of 1.56Gbps.

The Archer router uses a quad-band design with a 6GHz band to reduce interference and latency.

The Deco XE200 is priced at $799, while the Archer AXE300 is priced at $599. TP-Link is offering a launch day discount of $100, coinciding with Amazon's Prime Day deals.

Expanding on its family of routers and mesh networks, TP-Link announced the launch of its flagship tri-band Deco XE200 mesh network and premium quad-band Archer AXE300 router. Both devices leverage Wi-Fi 6E technology for faster speeds, better coverage, and improved bandwidth, making them great solutions for gamers, those who live or work in larger spaces, and anyone with coverage dead zones and dropped Wi-Fi signals.

According to TP-Link, the Deco XE200 can reach total speeds of 10.8Gbps, while the Archer router can achieve total speeds of up to 15.6Gbps.

"Deco XE200 features Tri-Band WiFi with the greenfield 6 GHz band, boosts a total speed of 10.8Gbps, adding seven 160 MHz channels to prevent competition over bandwidth and speed drops enabling smooth use of applications that require faster data throughput, while providing low latency connectivity," the company said in a statement. "The 6GHz band also reinforces the backhaul performance between Deco units, providing a stable and strong network to cover every corner of users’ homes up to 6,500 square feet."

A three-pack unit of the Deco XE200 can extend the coverage area to 3,300 square feet for larger homes.

Like other mesh devices in TP-Link's lineup, the new Deco XE200 uses the company's intelligence AI-Driven Mesh technology to route your device's connection to the right node for the best connectivity. The AI-Driven Mesh tech comes with its own algorithms and can switch between nodes for optimum connection.

Both the Deco mesh and the Archer router utilizes the new 6GHz band to reduce interference and provide better bandwidth support. The Archer AXE300 comes with a quad-band antenna design and it's powered by a 2.0GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM to help with transmission speeds.

"Eight high-performance dual-band antennas along with beamforming allow Archer AXE300 to provide enough bandwidth to support 16 simultaneous data streams," TP-Link said. "The system allows for high-density networking, overall reliability and higher speeds than the typical routers on the market."

The Deco XE200 is on sale now for $799 with a $100 launch special, while the Archer AXE300 comes with a retail price of $599. Like the Deco, the AXE300 comes with a special pre-order discount of $100 on Amazon. Both routers launch on the same day as Amazon Prime Day, so if the latest batch from TP-Link is out of your price range, consider the company's other routers and mesh networks that are on sale as part of the Prime Day promotions.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link XE200 Visit Site (opens in new tab) TP-Link XE200 is a premium Wi-Fi 6E mesh network that promises to blanket spaces as large 6,500 square feet with reliable Wi-Fi coverage.