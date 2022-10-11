TP-Link offers a $70 Prime Day discount on the AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router

Lag is the worst enemy gamers can face in online multiplayer, ruining the smooth experience of playing with friends or participating in competitive tournaments. TP-Link has your back with the supercharged Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 router, loaded with a 2.5G WAN port that supports the fastest speeds from your ISP. The latest model of this chunky tri-band variant has a $349.99 MSRP but is currently down to $279.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), enjoying a 20% discount for a $70 saving during the Prime Day Early Access event.

Save $70 on the TP-Link Archer AX10000 gaming router

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Multi-Gig WAN and 8x total Ethernet ports pair with high-speed Wi-Fi 6 tech and prioritized game traffic for lag-free gaming at home.

This powerful router carries a not-so-subtle sci-fi aesthetic, with eight antennas powering its tri-band Wi-Fi 6 signal. A dedicated 5GHz band prioritizes wireless gaming traffic from consoles, laptops, and anything else compatible, preventing latency from ruining your fun.

Anyone pulling anything over Gigabit speeds from their ISP can take advantage of the 2.5Gb/s WAN port and share it among wired and wireless devices, with TP-Link's game statistics tools providing live telemetry for the traffic used on each. The Archer's combined line rate of 10,526Mb/s is more than enough to serve high-speed Internet to any gaming device in your home.

It sits comfortably next to its TP-Link siblings in our best routers for gaming roundup, hitting a very similar feature set but offered at a considerable discount during Amazon's sale. If you're frustrated with basic routers underperforming, check out the Archer AX10000 to eliminate lag from your gaming sessions.

Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Early Access live blog to catch more deals!