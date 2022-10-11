TP-Link's Deco P9 solution to weak Wi-Fi is $150 off during Amazon Prime Day

Do you struggle with weak Wi-Fi in your home? Some houses have a bad time with wireless signals, usually due to thicker foundations and electrical interference. TP-Link is no stranger to networking solutions, and their fantastic Deco P9 set is available with a massive 35% discount during Amazon's Prime early access sale event. Normally retailing for a $229.99 MSRP, this three-pack mesh system is down to $149.99 on Amazon for the three-pack (opens in new tab).

Save $80 on the TP-Link Deco P9 mesh Wi-Fi system

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco P9 mesh Wi-Fi system $229.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Covering up to 6,000 sq. ft. for a whole-home solution to weak Wi-Fi, this three-pack enables seamless wireless networking around your house.

This dual-band mesh system is a total breeze to set up and use, thanks to the Deco companion app available for Android and iOS devices. Placing each node in troublesome spots around your home will allow you to move freely around the house without switching to another Wi-Fi SSID or needing to remember multiple passwords.

Individual devices will have their traffic managed by the intelligent Deco mesh, so priority data needed for tasks like streaming service and online gaming won't suffer any slowdowns. Each Deco features 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, so even consoles or desktop PCs without wireless support can easily join your home network, and no need to move your home office closer to a base router.

TP-Link's mesh range takes a proud place in our roundup of the best mesh Wi-Fi router systems for a good reason. You don't need any networking know-how to use the Deco P9 three-pack, and it'll cure any woes of Wi-Fi dead spots. It's a massive saving on a fantastic mesh system, so don't miss out on this limited-time saving.

Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Early Access live blog to catch more deals!