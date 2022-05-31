Save $10 and stream in 4K with the Roku Express media player

If you aren't streaming yet, you should be. Do you have a place you wish you could stream but not the capability to do it? Have an older TV without a smart platform? Grab the Roku Express 4K+ media streaming device for a low price of $28.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and stream anywhere you want. You can find this deal at other retailers like Best Buy (opens in new tab), but the inexpensive price may mean you have to pay shipping in some cases.



In Roku's product lineup, the Express 4K+ is actually one of the least expensive options even though it's also relatively new compared to some of the other devices. This deal puts it at about $5 above the regular Express while still giving you 4K support.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K+ 2021 $39 $28.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether you need to augment a dumb TV or just need more streaming options for your current platform, this is a great and inexpensive way to gain access to tons of 4K content and one of the larger streaming libraries around.

You can never have too many different ways to binge all of your favorite content, and there are plenty of reasons you might want a device like this. Even if you already have a smart TV, you might be amazed at just how much faster and overall how much better the Roku Express is compared to your TV's built-in smart platform. Let's face it, few TVs really get it right. Roku is a company that depends on getting it right for any sort of success, so you know accessing the Roku library is going to be fast and consistent.

The Express 4K+ is the least expensive way to access 4K Roku content, too. With HDR support you can really up the image quality. Binge watch your favorite shows with the best possible picture you can squeeze out of your TV.

With dual-band Wi-Fi, you can get an even smoother experience with fewer interuptions. Plus you can connect to your home network and add the Roku to your smart home. Control it with Amazon Alexa and voice commands or use the included remote that also has voice search.

The Roku content library includes all of your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. Plus you get access to Roku originals and other apps you might not have been aware of. Roku makes it all super easy to set up and get into as well.