Keep the party going with LG's XBoom speaker down to $250 today

The LG RK7 XBoom Bluetooth speaker system is on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means it is a temporary price drop that won't be around tomorrow. The XBoom system normally sells for around $350 or more, and it has been more than a year since we have seen it on sale. You can actually find it price matched at Amazon right now, too, although it looks like the quantity is limited over there.

Truly keep the music going with this huge speaker system. The XBoom even includes a karaoke creator with voice filters, multi-LED lighting, an FM antenna for listening to the radio, and more.

The RK7 is a beast of a sound system. This is not your typical portable speaker. This one isn't going anywhere. But it is ready to deliver some audio in a way no tiny speaker can since it's a 550W system with an amplifier, digital player, radio, and Bluetooth audio receiver all built into it. You can also choose where and how you want to place the XBoom system as it can go either horizontal or vertical.



The XBoom already supports both WMA and MP3 formats so you can listen to your favorite songs right away, even ones you have downloaded on your computer or phone. The digital FM tuner includes 50 presets so you can set your favorite channels and access them easily with a single touch.



Transform the party with some late-night karaoke, too, using the XBoom's karaoke creator that can suppress the voices in any song. Be the song's new lead singer and even change the key of the song to better suit your voice.



Remember this deal price expires at the end of the day, so get ready for summer parties and grab one while you can.