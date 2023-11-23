Darn it! I should've waited for Black Friday to get this JBL soundbar — don't skip a beat and save 380 bucks while you're at it
Don't jump the gun like me, seize this incredible deal right now.
I've really learned my lesson this year, during Amazon Prime Day, I discovered that my favorite JBL earbuds were on sale. What do you mean they are $110 now, while I just coughed up $200 a few months back?
And if you think this is bad, you haven't seen anything yet. It's obvious I like my music, there's no way I'd compromise on quality. I recently decided to spruce up my audio setup in the living room with the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar. At the time, the purchase set me back $980, only for me to stumble upon the same entry on Black Friday with 380 bucks knocked off the price. This means that for a limited time, you can grab this soundbar for only $599.99 at Walmart.
JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar |was
$980, now $599.99 at Walmart
The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar stands out among the wide variety of soundbars available right now, owing to its 3D surround sound which creates an immersive listening experience while watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. It ships with support for Dolby Atmos and packs 520 watts of power under the hood. Its listening experience can also be customized based on your liking thanks to its two detachable surround speakers.
✅Perfect for: Watching movies, gaming, or listening to music.
❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a more aesthetically pleasing and minimalistic appeal, as it tends to be a bit bulky compared to other soundbars.
👍Price check: $599.95 at JBL
🤔 Why Walmart: Walmart Plus memberships get access to early Black Friday deals, exclusive membership prices, free shipping, and more.
More great early Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Early Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
$634.99$449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$46.86 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for
$639.99$489.99 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$674.99 at Lenovo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
Trust me, it's worth every dollar!
• Handpicked: The best Black Friday deals overall
• 9 of the best Xbox accessories in Black Friday deals
• Early graphics card Black Friday deals
• Gaming TV early Black Friday deals
• Early motherboard Black Friday deals
• 4K and Ultrawide monitor Black Friday deals
• Early Black Friday deals on power banks
• Xbox controller deals for November
While I have regrets about making a premature purchase, they are only limited to the price point and the fact that I would have saved quite a bit. Elsewhere, I'm very impressed by the power and sound quality of this entry. It's hands down everything I've been looking for in a sound system and more.
Right off the bat, the 3D surround sound on this soundbar is a force to reckon with (especially if you like watching a lot of movies and films and would like to bring the cinematic flavor to your living room). This experience is complimented with two detachable surround speakers, which ship with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.
For all the music heads out there, the soundbar packs 820 watts of power under the hood to ensure that you're able to get jiggy on every kick and snare (without compromising on the clarity and quality of the sound). Lest I forget the immersive listening experience it creates while gaming. In fact, I dare say it's second to none when compared to some of the best Xbox headsets.
And if you're looking for a hint of sophistication that will pump up your listening experience, the soundbar also features Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision.
What is Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision?
A soundbar with the 4K (Ultra HD) Pass Through feature essentially means that it has the capability to transfer this resolution video signal to the display it's connected to.
However, you'll need to connect both a Blu-ray player and TV that support 4K content using an HDMI cable to the soundbar.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.