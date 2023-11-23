Darn it! I should've waited for Black Friday to get this JBL soundbar — don't skip a beat and save 380 bucks while you're at it

I've really learned my lesson this year, during Amazon Prime Day, I discovered that my favorite JBL earbuds were on sale. What do you mean they are $110 now, while I just coughed up $200 a few months back?

And if you think this is bad, you haven't seen anything yet. It's obvious I like my music, there's no way I'd compromise on quality. I recently decided to spruce up my audio setup in the living room with the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar. At the time, the purchase set me back $980, only for me to stumble upon the same entry on Black Friday with 380 bucks knocked off the price. This means that for a limited time, you can grab this soundbar for only $599.99 at Walmart.

JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar |was $980 , now $599.99 at Walmart The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar stands out among the wide variety of soundbars available right now, owing to its 3D surround sound which creates an immersive listening experience while watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. It ships with support for Dolby Atmos and packs 520 watts of power under the hood. Its listening experience can also be customized based on your liking thanks to its two detachable surround speakers.

✅Perfect for: Watching movies, gaming, or listening to music. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a more aesthetically pleasing and minimalistic appeal, as it tends to be a bit bulky compared to other soundbars. 👍Price check: $599.95 at JBL 🤔 Why Walmart: Walmart Plus memberships get access to early Black Friday deals, exclusive membership prices, free shipping, and more.

More great early Black Friday deals

Trust me, it's worth every dollar!

(Image credit: Walmart )

While I have regrets about making a premature purchase, they are only limited to the price point and the fact that I would have saved quite a bit. Elsewhere, I'm very impressed by the power and sound quality of this entry. It's hands down everything I've been looking for in a sound system and more.

Right off the bat, the 3D surround sound on this soundbar is a force to reckon with (especially if you like watching a lot of movies and films and would like to bring the cinematic flavor to your living room). This experience is complimented with two detachable surround speakers, which ship with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

For all the music heads out there, the soundbar packs 820 watts of power under the hood to ensure that you're able to get jiggy on every kick and snare (without compromising on the clarity and quality of the sound). Lest I forget the immersive listening experience it creates while gaming. In fact, I dare say it's second to none when compared to some of the best Xbox headsets.

And if you're looking for a hint of sophistication that will pump up your listening experience, the soundbar also features Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision.

What is Ultra HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision?

A soundbar with the 4K (Ultra HD) Pass Through feature essentially means that it has the capability to transfer this resolution video signal to the display it's connected to.

However, you'll need to connect both a Blu-ray player and TV that support 4K content using an HDMI cable to the soundbar.