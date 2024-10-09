One of VEATOOL's best soundbars just got an ear-blasting 82% anti-Prime Day discount at Walmart, so act fast before it disappears today!

With the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar, your favorite media will never sound subpar ever again

In recent years, sound bars have become a popular audio device that many prefer over traditional speakers, as they can produce high-quality sounds while taking less space on desks or tables. One example of these vaunted sound bars is the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar, which just had its steep MSRP of $199.99 reduced to $36.99 thanks to Walmart's astronomical huge 82% Anti-Prime Day discount deal.

VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar | was $199.99 now $36.99 at Walmart This Bluetooth-enabled soundbar can output crystal-clear audio thanks to its advanced built-in DSP technology, three Equalizer modes, 50W output, two full-range drivers, and much more. ✅Perfect for: People who want a speaker that can produce rich audio levels enhanced by deep bass and clear treble without taking up too much space. ❌Avoid if: You're an audiophile who's looking for high-end, premium speakers that can produce sounds with the highest audio fidelity possible.

Why should you buy this sound bar?

The VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound bar has many features to enhance your auditory experience when consuming entertainment media. (Image credit: VEATOOL)

VEATOOL has a reputable track record for producing high-quality audio devices like earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, speakers, and more at affordable prices compared to premium devices made by its competitors like Razer or Turtle Beach, and the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar is no exception.

This sound bar comes packed with a myriad of features and technological components that help it stand out among the best speakers on the market. For starters, the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar comes equipped with 50W output power and two full-range drivers. These allow it to produce immersive, bassy, HiFi audio with expansive stereo effects when paired with your TV's speakers.

The VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar also has built-in DSP technology to ensure that the sounds it produces are stable and accurate, and it has three Equalizer modes. These Equalizer modes (Music, Movie, and News) will automatically alter the sound quality of your TV depending on what media you're experiencing. Movie Mode will enhance the sound effects of movies, Music Mode will add audio clarity to songs, and News Mode will make conversations during newscasts and movies clearer so you can more easily understand what the people are saying.

It also features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can pair it with compatible TVs with fast and stable connections with mighty anti-interference. You can even pair it with compatible mobile phones, so you can transmit your phone's song playlist to it and listen to your favorite songs in higher quality than your phone.

To top it off, the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar is relatively simple to set up, and it supports 3.5mm (AUX&RCA) and optical wired audio inputs, mobile phones, tablets, TVs, computers, projectors, and set-top boxes. Do note that you will need to make sure your TV's audio settings are set to PCM for ARC/optical input before using the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar, otherwise, it won't work.

However, the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar has some caveats you need to be aware of before deciding if this sound bar is right for you. It lacks surround sound and Atmos content, it doesn't feature a center channel (which can affect the audio clarity of dialogue in movies, TV shows, and games for better or worse), and it doesn't have voice control or smart home integration.

If you can look past those flaws, then the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar will satisfy your auditory needs greatly, especially now its MSRP of $199.99 has been reduced to an amazing discounted price tag of $36.99 at Walmart.

Who is the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar aimed for? This sound bar is aimed at entertainment enthusiasts and music lovers who want to experience their favorite choice of media with high-quality audio while conversing room space.

What are the stand-out features of the VEATOOL 2.1ch Sound Bar? Some of the stand-out features of this device include 50W Output Power, two full-range drivers, Wireless Bluetooth 5.0, built-in DSP technology, and three Equalizer modes.

