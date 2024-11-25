This sleek soundbar can fill your entire home with noise, and it's finally at a price where I'd get another

It's not uncommon to have no audio gear in your office beyond maybe a headset or pair of headphones, but it can be extremely convenient to have a capable set of speakers on your desk. That's especially true when that soundbar can fill your whole home with sound, is incredibly easy to setup and use, and boasts Bluetooth connectivity so you can even connect your phone.

The BlueAnt Soundblade is a sleek, attractive soundbar that I still use every day. I did criticize it for feeling too expensive in my review, though, and while the frequent sales I've seen for it have helped a lot, right now is when I'd absolutely buy another (and recommend it to anyone). The BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar is only $119.99 at Amazon in any of its five colors, a 40% discount on a premium audio setup for your office or gaming room.

Make Some Noise 🔊 BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar

Was: $199.99

Now: $119.99 at Amazon "The BlueAnt Soundblade is a soundbar designed to live under your monitor on your desk, and there's a lot going for it. The design is attractive, the setup is effortless, and you have multiple options to connect to and control your audio devices. This soundbar is ridiculously loud, too, but it doesn't handle music as well as I'd like for the price, and you have no meaningful way to tweak it to your needs." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a sleek, loud soundbar with multiple connectivity options and a fun design. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a high-end sound system optimized for hi-fi music listening. Speakers: 2.1 channel surround w/ 1x 80mm Neodymium subwoofer, 2x dual voice coil Neodymium magnet drivers. Connectivity: Wired via USB Type-C (PC, Mac, console, mobile) & 3.5mm audio jack, wireless via Bluetooth 5.3. Dimensions: 584 x 218 x 54mm (23 x 8.58 x 2.13in). Weight: 1.7kg (3.75lbs). Other features: Plug-and-play functionality, built-in touch controls, included remote control, 3 audio EQs. Warranty: 1-year Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Amazon.com Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more. 💰Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy

🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥

🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃

A loud and capable soundbar with some serious style

Image 1 of 4 My monitor arm makes the Soundblade a little more convenient slightly off to the side, but it does work very well with most standard monitor mounts. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) A massive woofer gives the Soundblade excellent bass. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) This is with the extendable feet installed; without them, the Soundblade sits quite low. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) An included remote is a reliable way to control your Soundblade, and there are basic touch controls on the soundbar itself. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Unlike most of the soundbars with which you're probably familiar, the BlueAnt Soundblade I reviewed isn't designed for living room televisions. Instead, this soundbar is made to be the perfect audio companion for your laptop or desktop PC, complimenting your desk and filling your office with loud, confident sound. To this end, BlueAnt did away with the classic "candy bar" design of most soundbars in favor of something sleeker and unique.

As the name suggests, the BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar is meant to sit directly under your monitor, with its design accommodating most monitor stands and allowing you to reclaim that precious desk space otherwise lost. The Soundblade can still take up a lot of desk space thanks to its deep design, but it is an admittedly slim and attractive soundbar that also comes in five different colors. I have the standard black, but that blue looks incredibly fun.

When you need to connect, the Soundblade supports USB audio (the preferred method for your computer), standard 3.5mm audio for, well, basically anything, and even Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to your smartphone and other wireless device. All of this works well, and there are helpful touch controls and a reliable remote to let you quickly control the Soundblade, including adjusting volume, changing inputs, swapping between audio EQs, and more. The Soundblade does very well at all the basics.

"But what about sound?" you may be asking. The BlueAnt Soundblade is a 2.1-channel surround sound system with dual drivers and a massive 80mm subwoofer nestled between them. That downward firing woofer is an impressive unit, pushing out a shocking amount of bass and helping support this soundbar's frankly ridiculous maximum volume levels. Yes, the Soundblade gets loud, to the point where I almost never go above 25% volume in my two-bedroom apartment.

For the most part, the BlueAnt Soundblade also sounds good. As I mentioned before, there's a ton of confident low-end that transfers through your desk surface, and the main tweeters also sound clean and detailed... For the most part. At higher volumes and with music especially, the Soundblade can begin to lose clarity and sound muddy, dipping below the standard I'd expect from a $200 soundbar. Fortunately, that criticism is far less of a concern with this deal.

BlueAnt is discounting the Soundblade by a massive 40% for a limited time, shooting past the attractive $150 sales price we've seen for this soundbar before. Right now, you can get the BlueAnt Soundblade in any of its five colors for just $119.99 at Amazon, a price good enough that I'd happily pick up another (and get a more exciting color).

Make Some Noise 🔊 BlueAnt Soundblade Under-Monitor Soundbar

Was: $199.99

Now: $119.99 at Amazon "The BlueAnt Soundblade is a soundbar designed to live under your monitor on your desk, and there's a lot going for it. The design is attractive, the setup is effortless, and you have multiple options to connect to and control your audio devices. This soundbar is ridiculously loud, too, but it doesn't handle music as well as I'd like for the price, and you have no meaningful way to tweak it to your needs." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Amazon.com

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.