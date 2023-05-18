Razer unveils three Nommo V2 speaker sets with THX Spatial audio — here's how they compare

What you need to know

Razer just announced a lineup of speakers featuring THX Spatial Audio.

The Nommo V2 Pro features a wireless subwoofer while the Nommo V2 uses a wired connection.

The Nommo V2 X is the most affordable of the bunch, but it does not have a subwoofer or Chroma lighting.

The Nommo V2 Pro is available for preorder for $450 while the Nommo V2 ($300) and Nommo V2 X ($150) can be purchased today.

Razer just unveiled three new sets of speakers to enhance your PC setup. The Nommo V2 lineup includes the Nommo V2 Pro, Nommo V2, and Nommo V2 X.

While the names of the products are similar, Razer did a good job distinguishing them from each other. The Nommo V2 Pro is the flagship set of speakers from the family. It includes a pair of 3-inch full-range drivers and a down-firing subwoofer that connects wirelessly. It also has rear projection Chroma lighting and comes with a wireless control pod. The Nommo V2 Pro costs $450 and can be preordered now. It will start shipping on June 2, 2023.

The Nommo V2 has a pair of 3-inch full-range speakers, rear projection Chroma lighting, and a down-firing subwoofer. The key difference is that the subwoofer of the Nommo V2 uses a wired connection. Additionally, the Nommo V2 does not include a wireless control pod, though it supports the accessory which you can add on later. The Nommo V2 is available now for $300.

The Nommo V2 X has the two 3-inch full-range drivers like its higher-end siblings, but it does not come with a subwoofer. It also lacks chroma lighting. Some other specs are lower on the Nommo V2 X as well, including Bluetooth 5 rather than Bluetooth 5.3.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Nommo V2 Pro Nommo V2 Nommo V2 X Drivers 2 x 3" Full-Range Drivers1 x 5.5" Down-Firing Subwoofer Driver 2 x 3" Full-Range Drivers1 x 5.5" Down-Firing Subwoofer Driver 2 x 3" Full-Range Drivers Subwoofer Wireless Wired - Max SPL 99 dB 98 dB 96 dB Frequency response 40 Hz – 20 KHz 40 Hz – 20 KHz 75 Hz – 20 KHz Surround sound THX Spatial Audio THX Spatial Audio THX Spatial Audio Chroma Rear Projection Rear Projection - Wireless control pod Supplied Optional Accessory Optional Accessory Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5 Compatibility PC, Mobile Devices, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch PC, Mobile Devices, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch PC, Mobile Devices, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Image 1 of 3 Razer Nommo V2 Pro (Image credit: Razer) Razer Nommo V2 (Image credit: Razer) Razer Nommo V2 X (Image credit: Razer)

We have a full Razer Nommo V2 Pro review coming soon. The original Razer Nommo speakers launched in 2018 and earned praise from our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino. Razer has improved the specs of its speakers in several key areas, so they should score well.