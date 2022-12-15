You can buy the Samsung 980 PRO SSD for as low as $80 at GameStop

It never hurts to look at upgrading your storage. Whether you just want to add a little more space or you definitely want to upgrade your speed, today is a great day for a new solid state drive. The Samsung 980 PRO 500GB drive has dropped to just $79.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab), which is an awesomely low price. Even if you're on a budget, you can swing that price given just how strong a drive it is.

If you have a bit more money you can go for the 1TB version (opens in new tab). It is also on sale for just $99.99. That's $20 more for twice the storage. Can't beat value like that.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO 500GB SSD $100 $79.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab) The lowest capacity on sale but also, obviously, the best price. It's a great deal if you just really want some speed for all of your essential apps and games.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD $160 $99.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab) Double the space for just $20 more. That's definitely a bargain, even if you're on a budget. The speeds will be a huge improvement for you, too.

The 980 PRO has been hitting record new lows this holiday season. We first spotted some of these price drops over Black Friday, but the deals have only gotten better since then. Part of the reason for that is Samsung has introduced a new generation, the 990 PRO. You can read all about it in our review, but because that generation is so new it is also a lot more expensive. These 980 PRO prices are retailers trying to clear their shelves of old inventory, so it's going to be hard to beat these bargains.

Richard Devine reviewed the 980 PRO in Sept. 2021 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. He said, "if you're looking to give your PC a beast mode upgrade, you'll find it with the Samsung 980 Pro" and added that it offers "truly astonishing performance."

That's no joke. This is a fast SSD. One that in its prime we may have only recommended for advanced users as it was also quite expensive then. But now with these deals you can get supersonic speeds quite easily. The drive has read/write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s respectively. The numbers are boosted by NVMe tech, and the drives work with the PCIe 4.0 interface. You can use them on a previous generation but they won't be as fast.