You can get 15% off SK hynix's newest Platinum P41 2TB SSD today

Over a week ago we saw the 1TB version of this drive go on sale, but the 2TB was still going for its regular price of $260. Now you can save on the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB solid state drive by clipping the 15% off on-page coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab) and bringing the price down to $220.99. That's easily the lowest price we've seen for a drive that only just came out a few months ago. SK hynix seems to rotate these 15% off coupons a lot, so it's hard to say how long this deal will last. With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, it may disappear altogether in lieu of some other way to save.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD $260 $220.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A new discount on the largest capacity of the newest SSD from SK hynix. It's a great deal for a great drive. Save while you can because these on-page coupons tend to disappear.

In Cale Hunt's 5 star review of the Platinum P41 he said it "comes out ahead of other SSDs we've tested in almost every benchmark. It's competitively priced, it has an excellent TBW rating, and it's available in three capacities. It's an easy recommendation if you want an upgrade for gaming or for productivity."

In addition to the 2TB capacity, which is the highest SK hynix makes and gives you plenty of space for all of your games or heavy applications, the drive is also incredibly fast. It has read and write speeds that go up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. That's so much faster than any drive that doesn't have NVMe tech or SK hynix's own Hyperwrite cache technology that helps speed it up. It also maintains really good power efficiency even under heavy load so it's always running as smoothly as possible.

These drives also separate themselves by being extremely durable. They endure 1,000 hour stress tests and are certified to handle up to 1,200 Terabytes written. They are also covered by a five-year warranty.