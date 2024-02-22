This isn't just a dock, it's a dock in a box — and its more than just half-price

Forgive me for interrupting your normal feed of news with this unsolicited dock pic, but this one is special, and it's ridiculously cheap. The JSAUX 7-in-1 docking station does everything you would expect from your average dock and extends the ports on your laptop as well as being useful for connecting your Steam Deck to a bigger screen. What makes this dock stand out from the rest though, is its compact design which neatly boxes up all the wires and connectors you could need. It's the most perfect dock for traveling or just keeping a tidy workspace, and it's normally $64.99 — but with some jiggery-pokery on Amazon, you can get it for only $25.99. Don't worry, this isn't a hack, it's just a discount code. But the magic is in the obscenely good value for this lifesaver of a PC and handheld gaming accessory.

JSAUX OmniCase 7-in-1 USB C Hub | was $64.99 now $25.99 at Amazon using discount code



To get this amazing discount, you need to follow these two steps:



1. Click 'apply 20% voucher' before adding to your Amazon basket



2. After clicking 'proceed to checkout' you will get the opportunity to enter a discount code under your payment details. Enter the code FSMK2JES.



The price will drop to $25.99 with free shipping, even if you're not a Prime customer. This dock will expand the ports on your laptop, and even work with the Steam Deck to use with an extra monitor.

This is for use with your existing chargers. 💰Price check: $39.99 at JSAUX (also on sale)

What's so impressive about this dock?

I own and have reviewed a bunch of docks, from the sexy and simple Razer USB-C dock to the JSAUX RGB dock that doubles as a disco ball, and it's clear from all I've tried that simplicity is key. The beauty of this JSAUX Omnicase is that it does everything you need in one compact package, and also tidies away those spare USB-C cables for travel. It's simple but with an extra feature that makes perfect sense.



This particular version of the JSAUX is 7-in-1, so it comes with the following ports

USB C (Power Delivery) - for use for pass through charging from your laptop charger or Steam Deck supplying power up to 100W.

USB C port - for connecting your device.

USB 3.0 Ports x 2 - For fast transmission speeds and power supply.

- For fast transmission speeds and power supply. 4K HDMI Port - Supports HDMI 4K@30Hz UHD, 1080P HD.

Ethernet port - Supports 10/100/1000 Mbps superfast gigabit Ethernet.

SD and Micro SD/TF card reader - Maximum speed of 104mb/s and both readers work simultaneously.

Essentially, it does everything every other dock does, but better. It also doubles as an electronic organizer, and did I mention that it’s only $25.99 right now? Within the case you get a bunch of cables and adapters. Sure you already have enough cables at home to make your own giant USB art installation, but the cables with this fit neat and tidy. You will get:

USB-C to USB-C Cable

USB-C to Lightning Cable（MFI Certification)

USB-A to USB-C Female Adapter

Micro USB to USB-C Female Adapter

Eject pin and sim card slot

JSAUX really excels when it comes to their simple and more budget-friendly docks. Pretty much everyone on the Windows Central team owns the JSAUX Steam Deck dock, and our Tech Managing Editor Richard Devine is rocking this particular 7-in-1 Omnicase but when I asked him for a photo of it he didn't want to reveal the shame of his underdesk cable management. It's already a thumbs up for the 7-in-1 Omnicase though, tried and tested. It won’t hold your Steam Deck like the official dock, but you can just plug it in and place it on your desk next to your monitor. The power delivery from your Steam Deck charger will work flawlessly through this accessory, and you’ll have some extra ports to connect a wireless keyboard and mouse.



As is typical of Amazon’s elusive pricing, I don’t know when this coupon will expire, but prices fluctuate on a daily basis. JSAUX is currently selling the dock on their official site for $39.99, so this Amazon deal is really a steal. Don’t miss this chance to get the JSAUX 7-in-1 Omnicase for only $25.99 and get a smart and reliable dock for all your devices.