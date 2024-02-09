This portable monitor turns any PC into a split screen battle station

What you need to know

JSAUX recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for a dual screen portable monitor called the FlipGo.

The two displays of the monitor attach along a hinge, allowing you to configure them vertically or horizontally at a variety of angles.

Included magnets allow the monitor to be mounted to a variety of attachments, such as a VESA arm, a stand, or a folio mount.

Pricing for the JSAUX FlipGo starts at $379 and ranges up to $479 depending on the model you choose to back on Kickstarter.

JSAUX recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for the FlipGo, a portable dual screen monitor that can fold for easy carrying. The FlipGo can be used in either horizontal or vertical orientations, giving you flexibility when it comes to multitasking or spanning content across your screens. The JSAUX FlipGo starts at $379 for the 13.5-inch model without touch support. Getting the highest end configuration with a 16-inch screen and touch support will set you back $479. All models of the FlipGo are available on Kickstarter.

You may recognize the name JSAUX. The company makes Steam Deck accessories, such as the RGB Docking Station for Steam Deck. JSAUX is also behind some of the best ROG Ally accessories. Now, they've added a dual screen portable monitor to their lineup.

Two sizes of the FlipGo are available: 13.5-inch and 16-inch. There are some key differences in specs on the two models, apart from the obvious size difference. There are also standard and pro editions of the FlipGo. The biggest difference is that the pro editions support DisplayLink, allowing you to connect a PC or other device to both screens using a single cable. The standard editions require connecting two cables, which isn't as easy or elegant.

The pro editions also support UltraView mode, which combines both screens into one large display. That mode could come in handy for creative apps, games, and any other situation in which you need an app to span multiple screens and don't mind bezels being in the way.

JSAUX includes four sets of magnets inside with the FlipGo. These work with a variety of mounts, including a Snap Stand, Flex Folio, and Snap VESA Adapter. While the magnets are included, the various stands are sold separately. The Snap VESA Adapter and Snap Stand cost $39.99 each (currently discounted to $29.99). The Flex Folio stand costs $39.99 for the 13.5-inch model and $59.99 for the 16-inch version.

JSAUX FlipGo specs

There are quite a few models of the JSAUX FlipGo, ranging from a 13.5-inch version without touch support to a 16-inch version with touch support. Below are the core specs of the models, but JSAUX has a more granular breakdown on its website.

Swipe to scroll horizontally FlipGo 13.5-inch 16-inch Screen size 13.5-inch 16-inch Resolution 2256x1504 (2.2K) 2560x1600 (2.5K) Color gamut 100% sRGB 100% sRGB Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Foldable angle 180 degrees 180 degrees Touch Optional Optional Panel type IPS IPS Brightness 400 nits 500 nits Contrast ratio 1500:1 1200:1 Viewing angle 170 degrees 178 degrees Weight 1.1 kg (2.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)

Oddly, there is not a version of the JSAUX FlipGo that supports UltraView Mode, DisplayLink, and that has a touch screen. You'll have to choose at most two of those options when picking a model of the FlipGo.

Multitasking on Windows 11

Windows 11 is a fine operating system for multitasking, thanks to Snap Assist and a variety of other features. But sometimes it's just easier to have multiple displays rather than split apps across a continuous screen. This setup lets you use apps in full screen mode on a single display. You can also have a Taskbar on all of your displays, which I find quite useful.

A monitor like the JSAUX FlipGo lets you split your workload into separate screens that you can take with you on the go or set up at a desk. For example, I have AirTable and Slack open all day at work, but right now I have to toggle between them on one screen in order to keep my main display open for writing and research. The FlipGo could have Slack and AirTable live next to my main monitor and even place Slack closer to eye level.

The form factor of the FlipGo reminds me of foldable PCs like the ASUS ZenBook Duo. The main difference, of course, being that the FlipGo gives you a similar dual screen setup that you can use with any PC plus a variety of other devices at the cost of having to carry a device plus the monitor.