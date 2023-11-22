Best Black Friday NAS deals 2023: Top discounts on Synology, TerraMaster, Western Digital and more

Envision transforming your space into a center of endless opportunities - think setting up a stunning media server using Plex Media Server or seamlessly organizing your crucial files. The ideal NAS enclosure for your home or office is within reach. However, it's vital to act promptly, as selecting the perfect NAS can be challenging and costly.

This Black Friday 2023, a plethora of advanced models awaits your selection, with various vendors presenting attractive offers across different price points. This is your chance to access outstanding deals. We're here to assist you in making a wise decision while keeping more of your money during this Black Friday.

Black Friday has expanded beyond a single day. Consequently, we're already noticing NAS promotions appearing ahead of time. Stay tuned right here to catch the best deals as they surface.

Best Black Friday NAS enclosure deals

Choosing the best NAS enclosure involves a few factors, namely price, processor, and the number of drive bays. The better the processor, the more drive bays available, and advanced features like 10Gb networking can inflate prices quickly.

Whatever you happen to be looking for in a NAS, we've rounded up some of the best enclosures available on offer right now.

Terramaster F2-210 2-bay NAS enclosure | was $159.99 now $127.99 at Amazon For a first-time NAS buyer or someone who just wants a good, inexpensive unit for the home, this is a great deal. The quad-core ARM CPU is efficient, yet powerful enough to push your home media server needs, and you can stuff it with up to 32TB of storage. The RAM isn't upgradeable, but for a budget system like this the 1GB provided will be plenty.

✅Perfect for: An efficient home media server ❌Avoid if: You want to run multiple services or want to be able to add more RAM 💰Price check: $159.99 at Newegg 🔍Our review: TerraMaster F2-210 review: Great value hardware with a vastly improved NAS OS

Terramaster F2-423 2-bay NAS enclosure | was $379.99 now $303.99 at Amazon A modest saving it may be, but this is a really great price for a 2-bay NAS with a dual-core CPU, dual 2.5 GbE networking, and expandable RAM up to 32GB. It supports up to 40TB of storage and even has an NVMe SSD slot, so you can add some superfast cache if you desire. High-end features for a very affordable price.

✅Perfect for: High capacity requirements and those who want more RAM ❌Avoid if: You have more than a pair of hard drives you want to use 💰Price check: $303.99 at Newegg

Synology DS223J 2-bay NAS enclosure | was $219.99 now $189.99 at Newegg This is the one of the best budget NAS you can get right now. It's efficient, quiet, and thanks to Synology's excellent software, easy to use for hosting your files and media. It also makes a brilliant Plex server and is perfect for beginners and home users.

✅Perfect for: First time buyers, home media servers ❌Avoid if: You need masses of storage or higher performance 💰Price check: $191.99 at Walmart

Best Black Friday NAS drive deals

You're going to need a drive or few to store all your data on, which is where our collection of the best Black Friday drive deals comes into play. Whether you need an affordable 1TB drive or a beastly 18TB monster, there's a deal here for every NAS owner.

Western Digital Red Plus 8TB | was $209.99 now $169.99 at Walmart This Black Friday, you can save big on WD Red Plus NAS storage to stock out your enclosure. Store up to 8TB worth of documents, games, movies, and more with this tasty $50 discount on its regular price. 💰Price check: $169.99 at Best Buy

When do Black Friday NAS deals begin?

We'll see the full brunt of Black Friday promotions on Nov. 24, but retailers are attempting to get ahead by guaranteeing prices well in advance. As such we're already seeing deals worth pulling the trigger on.

Don't be shy if a product you've been after for some time is now available for less, as the retailer may guarantee the price throughout Black Friday, so you won't feel left out. Just watch out for the guarantee messages to be sure you're not going to see a lower price closer to Black Friday.

Where to find the best Black Friday NAS deals

Black Friday NAS deals are already starting, and we're keeping tabs on the best sales right here. However, you can always check out individual stores to see for yourself what kind of deals are currently available.

Amazon is one of the more popular destinations, but you must be wary of third-party listings and inflated prices.