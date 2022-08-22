Best Surface Pro (4 to 7) cases 2022

The best cases for the Surface Pro — from the Pro 4 to the Pro 7 — help protect it from scrapes, scuffs, and dreaded corner drops. These are premium devices made up mostly of glass and aluminum, and any small accident can have a long-lasting effect. Adding one of the best cases for the Surface Pro is a relatively affordable alternative to a full replacement. These cases should work with the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, as well as all siblings back to the Pro 4.

UAG Metropolis View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) This durable case is made of non-slip grip material that snaps tightly around your Pro, and despite its ruggedness, it doesn't add a lot of weight. A kickstand on the back can be used in five different positions, and it's available in black or cobalt color finishes. If you're often taking your PC into the field, this is the best Pro case for the job. ProCase Premium Folio View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The composition leather exterior is available in three different colors — brown, black, and purple — and there's some fancy stitching along the top for a premium look. All ports remain open, and there's a Surface Pen holder, so you don't leave it behind. If you'd like a refined design that can fit in anywhere, this is it. Kensington Blackbelt 2nd Degree case View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) This case offers rugged protection with padded corners for extra drop protection, but you don't sacrifice the Surface Pro's built-in kickstand functionality. A Surface Pen holder keeps it clipped to the case when not in use, and a hand strap allows for easy carrying. This is an excellent case if you're handing your Pro over to the kids. MoKo Rugged Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Surface Pro cases for a rugged lifestyle don't have to be super expensive. MoKo's rugged cases start at a reasonable price and offer good protection against bumps, scratches, and drops. There's a strap to keep the Type Cover closed and in place, and the Pro's kickstand is free to operate. All ports remain open, and there's even a pen holder on the side. Fintie Folio View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fintie Folio is a low-cost option with 25 styles from which to choose and a design that allows you to use the kickstand at will. The synthetic leather exterior holds up to wear, all ports remain open, and a built-in Surface Pen holder keeps it in place. You can close it up around your Pro with a Type Cover attached, and a magnetic flap keeps everything inside. Infiland case cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Infiland's case cover combines full-body protection with accommodations for the Pro's kickstand, Surface Pen, and ports. It has a pocket on the back for carrying documents, and it's available in four different colors. This is a great option if you want a full cover with a bit of professional flair.

If we're making some suggestions

All of the best Surface Pro case options in this roundup should fit the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro 7 Plus, as well as Pro siblings all the way back to the Pro 4. That's because Microsoft didn't really change the physical dimensions throughout these generations.

Unfortunately, the Surface Pro 8 won't fit these cases due to the redesign. If you're searching for a case for your Pro 8 — or really anything to complement it — check out our collection of the best Surface Pro 8 accessories.

The Surface Pro 4, Pro (2017), Pro 6, Pro 7, and Pro 7 Plus are some of the best Windows laptops out there, and their premium nature means they should be well looked after. Whether it comes down to adding rugged protection, a bit (or a lot) of style, or an executive look, you should find what you need.

If you're planning on taking your Surface Pro with you into the field, the UAG Metropolis is likely your best bet for a rugged case if you don't mind losing the use of the Pro's kickstand. In contrast, Kensington's Blackbelt 2nd Degree case is a better rugged fit if you want to keep the kickstand's mobility intact. Both of these cases are extra tough and protect against significant bumps and scratches, so you'll have to worry less about damaging your expensive PC. Be sure to have a look at more of the best rugged cases for Surface Pro if you need something extra durable.

On the other hand, if you're mostly taking your Surface Pro to a coffee shop or back and forth from the office, ProCase's Premium Folio is probably a better fit. It's made from composition leather available in a few different colors. It lets you use the kickstand at different angles, and it has the right cutouts for sensors and cameras. It won't provide as much protection as the rugged options, but it will still help with bumps and scratches that come with regular use.

For more hardware you can use to better your 2-in-1 experience, have a look at our collection of the best Surface Pro accessories available.