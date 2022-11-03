Best computer speakers on a budget 2022

If you're not a headphones person, you're either dealing with terrible laptop speakers or maybe the awful ones built into your monitor or All-in-One PC. If that's you, then you're most likely in need of the best PC speakers. You also don't want to spend a fortune on a Harmon Kardon 5.1 surround system, so we rounded up some of the best computer speakers for less than $150. And if you're working from home, these speakers can play a vital role in creating some background noise.

Turn up the bass

When it comes to the best PC speakers, you pay for what you get. There are a lot of options available if you don't need to stick to a budget. If you're keeping to a budget, don't expect anything groundbreakingly spectacular, but don't expect total crap either. Our collection of speakers here covers affordable companion units, 2.1 sound systems, and even more premium options from the likes of Bose.

Spending just a bit extra unlocks another tier of great-sounding speakers that will likely surpass this list. That being said, if your budget is tight, these are the tops, and Bose takes my No. 1 spot with the excellent Bose Companion 2 system.

If you don't want to spend too much on any computer accessory, Logitech is a trustworthy brand, and the Z313 speakers are a great value. They're not as powerful as some of the other speakers on this list, but that's what you get for such a low price.