Best Forza Horizon 5 steering wheels 2022

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game that marries accessible arcade-like racing mechanics with a variety of simulation-adjacent settings and options. There's a nearly endless amount of content regardless of the type of racer you are, and all of it can be improved with the addition of a compatible steering racing wheel. Playground Games baked even better support into FH5 for racing wheels; players can ramp up the realism to a whole new level by investing in one of the best steering wheels for Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox and PC.

Best Forza Horizon 5 Steering Wheels

Best Steering wheels for Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features better support for racing steering wheels than any of its predecessors, making it more tempting than ever before to invest in a dedicated setup. If you're after immersive racing in Playground Games' open-world racer, the best by far is the Logitech G923, which features the most reasonable blend of features, quality, and price. This steering wheel is also supported by Xbox and PC and has an optional dedicated shifter.

If you're looking to dabble in Forza Horizon 5 racing steering wheels without spending a ton of money, the Thrustmaster TMX is another great option, with still-great build quality and force feedback on Xbox and PC. On the other end of the spectrum, the Fanatec CSL DD platform is modular, letting you build the exact setup you're seeking. Just be aware you'll be splashing down a ton of cash for this class-leading experience, as Fanatec is a high-end brand known for exuding quality.

Steering wheels are in incredibly high demand at the moment, so stock and prices can fluctuate a lot for specific models. If the wheel for you isn't available right now, check back in regularly for updates. Whatever racing steering wheel you decide to invest in, the rebuilt physics systems, improved force feedback, additional settings, and wide range of supported wheels in Forza Horizon 5 are sure to ramp up what is one of the best racing experiences Playground has ever created.

Forza Horizon 5 has already established itself as one of the best racing games you can play, and it's made even better when paired with one of the best Xbox racing wheels or best PC racing wheels.