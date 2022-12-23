Best wireless rechargeable mice 2022

Nothing is worse than having your wireless mouse die when you need it most, only to realize you're out of fresh batteries. If you use a rechargeable mouse with a built-in battery, though, you can just plug it in and charge away. This makes wireless rechargeable mice both eco-friendly and convenient. We believe you'll never go back to a mouse that needs external batteries once you find a great rechargeable one. With that in mind, here's a look at our top picks for the best wireless rechargeable mice.

Rechargeable mice have advantages over their non-rechargeable counterparts; they're more eco-friendly and don't require you to buy (and then discard) batteries every time you run out of juice. They save you tons of money on batteries in the long run, and as long as you remember to charge them up regularly, they're more convenient, too.

We appreciate and vouch for every mouse featured in this collection, and you won't be disappointed with any. If we had to pick just one to recommend, though, it would be the Logitech MX Master 3 since it offers a variety of valuable features, the battery lasts a long time, and the magnetic scroll wheel is fantastic.

If you're looking for a wireless rechargeable mouse that's best for travel, you'll love the Surface Precision Mouse from Microsoft since it's compact but still precise and performant. Alternatively, if it's a gaming mouse you need, you'll find a friend in Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro. Between its incredible 40,000 DPI optical sensor and subtle design, it offers plenty of value.

