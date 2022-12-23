Best wireless rechargeable mice 2022
Using wireless rechargeable mice means you can ditch disposable batteries forever.
Nothing is worse than having your wireless mouse die when you need it most, only to realize you're out of fresh batteries. If you use a rechargeable mouse with a built-in battery, though, you can just plug it in and charge away. This makes wireless rechargeable mice both eco-friendly and convenient. We believe you'll never go back to a mouse that needs external batteries once you find a great rechargeable one. With that in mind, here's a look at our top picks for the best wireless rechargeable mice.
Best overall
The ergonomic Logitech MX Master 3 offers comfortable productivity. A 4,000 DPI sensor works on any surface, and the battery lasts more than two months. Even a three-minute charge will last for a full day. Connects via Bluetooth or USB, and the hyper-fast scrolling makes navigation a breeze.
Best vertical
The Logitech MX Vertical is great if you suffer from carpal tunnel or repetitive strain, matching its performance with ergonomic style. DPI can be configured up to 4,000, and the battery lasts up to three weeks on a single charge. Buttons can be re-programmed with the Options companion app.
Best for portable ergonomics
The Surface Precision Mouse (opens in new tab) lasts up to three months on a single charge with up 3,200 DPI. It's also packed with valuable features, such as simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity with up to three different devices, a magnetic scrolling feature for extra precision, and three customizable buttons.
Best for gaming
If you don't care about RGB lighting, the wireless Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is the best mouse for gamers. Using the same 40,000 DPI sensor as the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, this sleek mouse will last you around 90hrs on the 1,000Hz setting or around 24hrs at 4,000Hz.
Best trackball
The Logitech MX Ergo's (opens in new tab) trackball reduces muscle strain with a customizable angle and tilt between 0 and 20 degrees. Its battery delivers up to four months of life per charge, and one minute of charging yields a full day of power with up to 2,048 DPI.
Best for wireless charging
The Logitech G Pro Wireless can charge with the PowerPlay mouse pad (sold separately) or via a USB-A cable. It's comfortable with customizable buttons, and the sensor maxes out at about 25,600 DPI. Its 1ms report rate makes it ideal for gaming.
If we're making some suggestions
Rechargeable mice have advantages over their non-rechargeable counterparts; they're more eco-friendly and don't require you to buy (and then discard) batteries every time you run out of juice. They save you tons of money on batteries in the long run, and as long as you remember to charge them up regularly, they're more convenient, too.
We appreciate and vouch for every mouse featured in this collection, and you won't be disappointed with any. If we had to pick just one to recommend, though, it would be the Logitech MX Master 3 since it offers a variety of valuable features, the battery lasts a long time, and the magnetic scroll wheel is fantastic.
If you're looking for a wireless rechargeable mouse that's best for travel, you'll love the Surface Precision Mouse from Microsoft since it's compact but still precise and performant. Alternatively, if it's a gaming mouse you need, you'll find a friend in Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro. Between its incredible 40,000 DPI optical sensor and subtle design, it offers plenty of value.
If none of these devices suits your needs, check out our full roundup of the best wireless mice available for other options.
