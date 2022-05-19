The best cheap Windows laptop deals for May 2022

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, so you know you don't have to pay more than you can afford to get a great machine. Sure, you could fork over thousands of dollars for a top of the line gaming machine with the latest graphics and the ability to control the very fabric of the universe, but you might not necessarily need all that power. If you're working from a budget, the best thing you can do is decide for yourself exactly what features you do need. Once you do that, you just need to look at the best cheap Windows laptop deals available and find the one that fits your criteria.

Luckily for you there is no shortage of great and inexpensive Windows laptops. You can find a huge selection from a variety of manufacturers, including Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, and other major players. You'll also be able to find them at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and even the Dell online store. An inexpensive price doesn't always mean a sale, though, so it's important to lock in when something that was already pretty darn cheap gets an even better price.

Today's best cheap Windows laptop deals

Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop $220 $190.90 at Amazon

The VivoBook has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 in S mode. It also has an 11.6-inch display and a USB-C port among other ways to connect. The machine comes with one year of Microsoft Office 365.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop $300 $244.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with up to 3.10GHz speeds, integrated UHD 605 graphics, a 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 4GB RAM. You'll even get a 15.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, among other features.

Refurbished Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition $260 $139.99 at Best Buy

This a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished laptop. It includes an Intel Celeron 1.1GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be expanded with an SD card. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a full version of Minecraft.

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $212 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive.

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $249 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop $650 $470.39 at Dell

This is a temporary deal from Dell that gets you a very capable laptop at a fraction of its regular price. The Inspiron laptop has an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor with up to 3.60GHz speeds on Turbo, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 12GB RAM, and a 1080p 15.6-inch display.

HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $399 at Walmart

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The internals include an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11. This is a simple machine for everyday productivity and will suit you well if that's what you're looking for.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy

You'll need to be a My Best Buy member to see this price, which is free to sign up for. Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. Read all about its ins and outs and decide for yourself. Comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $729.99 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go.