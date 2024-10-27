7 best sites to get cheap game keys — from big discounts on new games to free game codes, these are my picks

There are plenty of places to buy digital games, but storefronts like Steam and Xbox aren’t always the cheapest, even though they do offer generous sales. Personally, I’ve rarely paid full price for any game—whether it’s a new release or an older title—thanks to these 7 key websites that I regularly check for the best deals.

However, buying digital games from third-party sites can carry risks, as you don’t get the same protections or return policies offered by official stores. That’s why I’m only recommending websites that I’ve personally used, where I’ve had no issues with game codes. While you will find hundreds of sites offering cheap game codes, not all of them operate through legitimate means. To stay safe, stick to these reputable sites that have been tried and tested for many years by Windows Central staff, including myself.

Why you should trust me Why you should trust me Jennifer Young Contributor, Penny-Pinching Gamer I proudly consider myself a budget gamer, sticking to the Xbox Series S and Steam Deck over pricier options like the Xbox Series X and ROG Ally. My frugal habits extend to both accessories and digital games—I've only paid full price for a handful of games in my entire gaming life. If there's even a 5% discount to be had, whether it takes 15 promo codes or a blood-summoning ritual worthy of Diablo, I’m in. I've personally tested and compared all the sites listed here to make sure they offer the best deals.

1. GOG (Good Old Games)

GOG has an extensive library of games and it's own GOG Galaxy launcher similar to Steam, where you can integrate all of your PC games. (Image credit: GOG)

The biggest and best of all of the game code websites is probably GOG. Many PC gamers specifically default to GOG for most of their purchases for a number of reasons. The prices are often on par with Steam, however the games come DRM-free. In fact, GOG recently reminded everyone why they should buy games there rather than competitors like Steam or Epic Games.

Once you purchase the game, you can download using an offline installer and keep it forever without needing an internet connection or regular checks for an active license. Buying a game through GOG means you own the game, and ownership is important for many who worry about the shift from physical to digital libraries.



You can also download the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher to integrate all your PC games, Xbox Live and Epic Games.

Can I play GOG games on the Steam Deck? Yes, you can play GOG games on the Steam Deck, but it requires some tinkering and installing another launcher. We recommend using the Heroic Launcher, that you can also use to run Epic Games on your Steam Deck. We have a full guide to how to install GOG games on Steam Deck.

🔥TOP PICK: Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition | was $20 now $3 at GOG

GOG (Good Old Games)



Owned by a subsidiary of CD Projekt Red, creators of The Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077 — GOG sells DRM-free games for PC, has fair prices across different regions, and a generous refund policy if you are having issues with your game within 30 days of purchase.



✅Great for: DRM-free games that you can play without restrictions and online verification.



❌Avoid if: You are looking for cheap Xbox games, GOG specializes in PC titles.

2. Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is an authorized reseller with a wide selection of titles, offering solid discounts and frequent promotions. (Image credit: Green Man Gaming)

Green Man Gaming is an officially licensed third-party retailer that has earned an 'excellent' rating on Trustpilot. It’s one of the first sites I check for new releases to see if they have any discounts or voucher codes available, allowing me to save even more on games from platforms like Microsoft or Steam. In fact, I grabbed Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree at 14% off from here before launch. Every little helps.



While they primarily focus on PC deals and have a more limited selection of Xbox titles, they remain a top choice for affordable Steam keys. Additionally, their frequent sales and promotions make it easy to find great deals on a wide variety of games.

🔥TOP PICK: Silent Hill 2 | was $69.99 now $54.59 at Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming (GMG)



Green Man Gaming sells cheap game codes for PC, Xbox and PlayStation and is one of the main sites to check for new releases and even pre-order discounts thanks to regular sales and voucher codes displayed on its homepage.



✅Great for: Often has discounts on new and pre-order titles thanks to discount codes.



❌Avoid if: You aren't sure the game will run on your platform, as if there are any issues once you have activated a code you aren't eligible for refunds like with Steam and Microsoft.

3. Fanatical

Fanatical are known for curated bundles and themed sales, with keys directly from publishers at great prices. (Image credit: Fanatical)

Fanatical is a similar retailer to Green Man Gaming, and also has an extremely high Trust Pilot rating. It's savvy to check between the two sites to see who has the best current price, depending on sales and available discount codes. Fanatical often has value bundles, allowing you to add more than one game to the basket for a further discount,



Earlier this year I wrote about 7 Steam Deck games for $10 or less, combining deals from Fanatical, Green Man Gaming and CDKeys to make huge savings.

🔥TOP PICK: Castlevania Anniversary Collection | was $19.99 now $2.99 at Fanatical

Fanatical



This site often runs sales and discount codes on already reduced prices for game codes, and has cheap games for PC and Xbox. Check out the Star Deal section if you're looking for inspiration.



✅Great for: Discounts on newer games and value bundles.



❌Avoid if: You aren't sure the game will run on your platform, as if there are any issues after you have activated a code you aren't eligible for refunds like with Steam and Microsoft.

4. CDKeys

One of the cheapest options for game keys, but comes with a strict no-refund policy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

CDKeys offers games for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, sourcing its keys from global distributors to secure lower prices. Most recently, I purchased both my Xbox and Steam versions of Balatro from here. I've been using CDKeys for many years, not only to snag cheaper games, but also to stack my Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at a fraction of the usual cost. Often, this site offers the best prices for Game Pass Ultimate, and occasionally, you can even find discounted Steam Wallet credit codes.



Personally, I’ve never had an issue with a key from CDKeys, though I’ve come across mentions on Reddit about problems when keys are kept unused for a while. CDKeys themselves recommend redeeming any key you purchase as soon as possible to avoid such issues.



It’s also important to double-check each listing before buying. Games are marked with their region and platform compatibility, and if you purchase the wrong version, CDKeys won’t issue a refund for your error. For example, a family member of mine once bought a game for their Xbox One S, not noticing the listing specified it was for Xbox Series X|S, and they couldn’t redeem it.

What is a 'gray market' retailer? CD Keys is 'gray market' retailer, what does this mean? Gray market retailers offer games cheaper than authorized retailers by purchasing games perhaps intended for different markets or regions. While this practice is not illegal, it carries certain risks. When you purchase from a gray market retailer, you typically forfeit the consumer protections associated with authorized retailers. For example, if you encounter redemption issues, you usually won't have access to a refund or support, as you would with an officially authorized retailer.

🔥TOP PICK: Jusant | was $29.99 now $1.59 at CD Keys

CDKeys



A favorite amongst the team. CDKeys is often the most competitively priced retailer, with cheaper prices on multiple platforms.



✅Great for: Discounts on popular games and even pre-orders.

❌Not great if: You want helpful and responsive customer service, as they are slow and generally have a no-refund policy.

5. Humble Store

Humble Store aka Humble Bundle is a popular store offering game keys, bundles, and discounts, with a portion of each sale supporting charitable causes. (Image credit: Humble Bundle, Inc.)

Many people remember the Humble Store fondly for its iconic Humble Bundles, which helped the site gain popularity with their "pay what you want" model. I’ve even scored massive PDF bundles of Diablo and World of Warcraft books for just a few dollars. While Humble Bundles may not be as generous as they once were and are now offered on a rotating basis, they are still worth checking periodically. You can easily find any active bundles by navigating to the "Bundles" section on the site, or subscribing to the Humble Bundle subreddit to be notified of the best deals.



In addition to bundles, the Humble Store offers a wide selection of individual games at discounted prices for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, along with some DRM-free options. The store is particularly appealing to some because a portion of every sale goes to charitable causes, which you can learn more about on its website.

🔥TOP PICK: 110-game Atari Retro Recharged Revival Bundle | worth $139 now $20 at Humble Bundle (cheaper bundles available)

Humble Store



Offers a diverse selection of games at competitive prices, as well as bundles of games and books. A portion of your purchase also goes to charitable organizations.



✅Great for: Purchasing from a reputable retailer with a strong reputation in the PC gaming community and great customer service.



❌Not great if: You are looking for discounts on Xbox and PlayStation games, as this store supports PC titles.

6. Newegg

Newegg is a tech and gaming retailer offering deals on digital codes alongside hardware and accessories. (Image credit: Newegg)

Newegg isn't just a great place for PC gaming parts and accessories; you can also find discounted game codes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. It's especially worth keeping an eye on Newegg during major retail sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, as they often engage in price wars with other retailers, striving to offer the cheapest games and Xbox account credit.



The 'Hot Deals' section for video games is the best place to hunt for the lowest prices. You can often score even better deals through displayed discount codes or by taking advantage of combo deals, which pair gaming accessories with heavily discounted games.

🔥TOP PICK: Red Dead Redemption 2 |was $59.99 now $19.49 at Newegg

Newegg



Newegg is a solid choice for purchasing game codes and game credit due to its competitive pricing and frequent promotions and discount codes, which often include discounts on popular titles.



✅Great for: Purchasing from a reputable retailer with a strong reputation in the PC gaming community and great customer service.



❌Not great if: You reside outside the US, as the majority of codes are primarily intended for this region.

7. Amazon and Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon is reliable for purchasing game keys and codes, and it's Prime Gaming freebies are generous. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Gaming)

It would be remiss of me to discuss cheap game codes without mentioning Amazon, where you can purchase digital keys. However, the main attraction is Amazon Prime Gaming, which offers an impressive selection of free games with its subscription. I've managed to get codes for Fallout 76 on both Xbox and PC for free through this service. Currently, there's a fantastic Halloween bundle that includes DOOM Eternal, Bioshock Remastered, and Killing Floor 2.



With this subscription, you get these codes for free and can keep them permanently. If you’re feeling a bit cheeky, you could sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial, claim your games, and then choose not to renew—but if anyone asks, you didn’t hear that from me!

In addition to the free game offerings, Amazon is also an excellent place to check prices on both digital and physical games across all platforms.

🔥TOP PICK: Doom Eternal | was $39.99 now FREE with Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.



✅Great for: Fast delivery, great returns policy and legitimate seller for games and accessories.



❌Don't use if: You don't want another subscription service and are likely to forget to cancel it.

Compare all retailers depending on your budget, platform and individual risk

For safe and reliable purchases, official stores like Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Battle.net provide peace of mind with return policies that generally allow refunds if you’re dissatisfied within a few hours of gameplay, though they can be expensive without sales. Trusted authorized resellers like Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, Humble Store, Amazon, and Newegg also offer solid deals directly from publishers, but refunds after redeeming digital codes may involve some hassle and hoop jumping.



CDKeys is the riskiest option, as they typically refuse refunds, but they often have the lowest prices. If you’re uncertain, only use CDKeys when you’re sure you’ll love the game, and it’s compatible with your platform. I strongly advise avoiding gray market digital key sellers not mentioned here with "too good to be true" prices, as their keys may come from questionable sources.