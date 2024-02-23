Shadow of the Erdtree is this year's most anticipated DLC, and you can pre-order at a discount — here's how

Shadow of the Erdtree is the long-awaited expansion for FromSoftware's phenomenally popular RPG, Elden Ring. The 2022 Game of the Year has had fans on tenterhooks waiting for the announcement of the next chapter, and now we finally have a launch date of June 21, 2024. While many already rushed to their chosen platform to pre-order, if you held off well you're about to be rewarded for that patience because I've just found the game at a 14% discount on Green Man Gaming. Ok, it's not a discount that going to rock your world BUT considering I need to purchase multiple copies for family, I'll take any discount I can get — and considering the anticipation for this title in particular, I doubt we'll see anything truly significant in the way of discounts. If you want to shave that pre-order price down from $39.99 to $34.39 read on.

Is it worth pre-ordering Shadow of The Erdtree or waiting until launch?

Normally I would advise against pre-ordering any game; there aren’t normally any real tangible benefits to doing so (unless there are some tasty rewards) and you may not even like the game and want to hold off until reviews stack up. However, not only did Elden Ring win Game of the Year 2022, it also represented an incredible snapshot in time within the gaming community across platforms. The Elden Ring launch fostered a sense of community and discovery, where players shared their experiences, tips, secrets, and theories on social media, forums, wikis, and podcasts — and I look forward to a recreation of this comradery with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.



Elden Ring is the culmination of FromSoftware’s decade-long mastery of creating immersive, challenging, and rewarding fantasy worlds that captivate millions of players. Not to mention it outsold all of FromSoftware’s previous titles such as Dark Souls by a considerable margin. As of this month, it's sold 23 million copies worldwide, more than double that of Dark Souls 3. The DLC will offer a fresh and challenging experience for both veterans and newcomers of Elden Ring, and will likely spark another wave of exploration, experimentation, and collaboration among the fans. For me, I’m confident my purchase now, secured at a discount will pay off when Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21, 2024.



Additionally, there is a pre-order bonus for snapping up your code now, The Blade of Miquella gesture. If you want a physical copy or are looking for more goodies, we have a comprehensive guide and buy links for all the versions in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC preorders guide.