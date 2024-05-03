A Call of Duty competitor is launching 3 years after its first announcement, and I couldn't be more excited

What you need to know

Ubisoft, makers of games such as Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon, and Far Cry are launching XDefiant.

In what many consider an ode to the original Call of Duty games, it's being created under the direction of ex Infinity Ward Executive Director, Mark Rubin.

XDefiant is launching on May 21. The initial six weeks of launch will be preseason content, whereas the first full season will launch after.

A roadmap has been shared for their planned year one content. This includes 4 factions, 12 maps, and 12 weapons. All coming within the first 12 months post launch.

Ubisoft has a few hits in the shooter genre, most notably Rainbow Six Siege. Heck, I've been playing their FPS titles for some years now, dating back to some of the original Tom Clancy titles on PC. Does anyone remember Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfare? How about Rainbow Six Vegas? The former number-one free-for-all player here!

So that brings us to Ubisoft's latest creation, XDefiant. Penned initially as Tom Clancy's XDefiant, it's gone through a series of alpha and beta tests over the years to gauge player interest, as well as build the game in the shape its community saw fit. Helmed by ex-Call of Duty Executive Director Mark Rubin, the game has been championed as a return to "OG CoD." Our own Samuel Tolbert got to sit down in one of the older builds last year and said it was "A fun mix of factions, but more work is needed."

The community ultimately shared that sentiment. Many saw the potential the game had, but it clearly needed a little more time in the oven to completely flesh out the experience. With an Infinity Ward veteran behind the helm, fans held out hope. The game was delayed another year to rework the network code and implement a better working party system.

The fast arena shooter you've been waiting for is almost here! XDefiant drops on May 21 on Playstation 5, XBox Series X|S and Ubisoft Connect PC.https://t.co/HHRux4t0Tg pic.twitter.com/Jl9mamFdmfMay 2, 2024

Today, the XDefiant team has announced the game's full launch will come on May 21! From their site:

Soon is getting sooner. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Server Test Session! It was exciting to see all the love for the game and the great feedback that was shared. Coming out of the test, we are excited to say that we will launch our Preseason on May 21 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Preseason will last six weeks before going into our seasonal cadence.

Launch time:

Preseason begins May 21s2024 at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

Content

The game will have the Preseason content that was included in the Server Test Session.

Factions:

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps:

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Meltdown

Midway

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Times Square

Zoo

Modes:

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

New! Ranked Mode Practice Playlist

Practice our upcoming ranked mode and battle it out in 4v4 competitive matches. This playlist will include:

4v4 versions of: Domination, Occupy, Escort, Zone Control

12 new weapons and maps for a free-to-play game? Holy heck, yes! (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Future

Rewards unlocked during the Server Test Session and Insider Sessions will be available at launch.

As a reminder, we have an exciting Year 1 ahead of us with new content coming every single season.

After our 6 week Preseason, XDefiant will have a seasonal cadence. Every 3 months, the community can expect new weapons, maps, events, and a new faction.

In total, Year 1 will include an additional:

4 Factions

12 Weapons

12 Maps

I cannot wait to get my hands on this. I've been foaming at the mouth, waiting for my opportunity to play something that reminded me of the original Call of Duty days. What's funny is that I'm in the process of writing up a list of leaks for the upcoming Call of Duty game, and I couldn't help but reminisce about the 'good ole days'. Here's to hoping I can relive them!

Are you excited about the launch? Will you be playing or giving it a shot? Let us know below in the comments or on social media. As always, happy gaming!