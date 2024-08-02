A new Darksiders game is on the way — but is it Darksiders 4?

The Charred Council are back, which can only mean the Horsemen are following.

What you need to know

Darksiders is an action-adventure franchise that first began under Vigil Games and THQ.

After THQ's liquidation, THQ Nordic acquired the property and continued the franchise with Gunfire Games, a team that includes several members from the original development studio.

During THQ Nordic's 2024 digital showcase, the company teased a new Darksiders game.

It's currently unclear if this is Darksiders 4, instead of being another spinoff in the vein of Darksiders Genesis.

The Four Horsemen are returning.

That's according to a new teaser from Embracer-owned gaming publisher THQ Nordic. During THQ Nordic's 2024 gaming showcase on Friday, the stream showed a teaser for a new Darksiders game. You can take a look at the teaser below:

"It won’t be long until we reveal more about where the Darksiders series is going next, but for now, know this… the Four Horsemen will ride again," writes Tom Moore, marketing manager at THQ Nordic, via Xbox Wire.

Given the nature of this teaser, we don't have direct confirmation of what this game is. If the developer is Gunfire Games, it's likely Darksiders 4. THQ Nordic also oversaw a spinoff game, Darksiders Genesis, but that was developed by the team at Airship Syndicate.

Darksiders is a franchise that's already been reborn

Darksiders 3 stars Fury, and was also developed by Gunfire Games. (Image credit: THQ Nordic)

The original Darksiders and Darksiders 2, starring War and Death respectively, were action-adventure games in the style of older Zelda titles. Both games were developed by Vigil Games under the original THQ. After THQ's collapse, the intellectual property was picked up by THQ Nordic, which acquired Gunfire Games in 2019. Gunfire Games was founded by former staff from Vigil Games, and the team continued work on the Darksiders series with Darksiders 3 starring Fury in 2018.

Meanwhile, THQ Nordic also allowed Airship Syndicate to work on Darksiders Genesis, an isometric spinoff starring Strife.

While the original game teased a massive confrontation involving all four Horsemen, each subsequent game has so far been a parallel sequel or prequel, telling a story with a new character but without actually moving the plot forward. It'll be interesting to see if this new Darksiders game unleashes War, Death, Fury, and Strife together at last.

We also don't have any platform information, but it seems safe to expect that this new Darksiders game will launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.