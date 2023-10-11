Age of Wonders 4's expansive new DLC gets a gameplay reveal

What you need to know

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios have announced that Age of Wonders 4 will receive a free title update alongside additional DLC content.

The free content update, known as The Golem update, will add new items for all players.

The DLC content, known as Empires & Ashes, will be available on all platforms for $20.

Both free and paid DLC content will be available on November 7.

Age of Wonders 4 will be getting its second DLC expansion, dubbed Empires & Ashes, across all platforms on November 7. The new expansion will also be released alongside a free title update which will bring new content based on community feedback to players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Developers Triumph Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive have released a gameplay video for the upcoming content, as well as some details of what players can look forward to upon release.

The Golem Update, the free title update launching for Age of Wonders 4 on November 7 will be free and available to all platforms.

Players can look forward to an all-new Item Forge where they can create new equipment for heroes. War Coordination allows players to give specific instructions to their vassals during war, while a rework of the traits system will give players a new level of freedom over their race's inherent physical abilities.

Graphical and mechanical changes to sailing and naval combat will improve water gameplay, while a new Spellbook UI will make it easier to choose from available spells via your Wizard's tome.

To cap off the free Golem update, players will find 25 new in-game events themed around war and conquest.

Empires & Ashes will bring with it impressive new changes, including new techniques that allow combining magic and steel to create terrifying war machines that can lay waste to entire enemy cities. The DLC will introduce Reaver culture, people hellbent on progressing society through industrial means. Conquests and raids are the name of the game, and these engineers have found the sweet spot that marries magic and technology.

Age of Wonders 4 continues to evolve with ongoing development and community feedback. To add new and different elements to our fantasy world, we’re adding a new culture into the mix that will help shape new stories. Lennart Sas, Triumph Studios

There are 4 new tomes to master, along with a new Avian form, as you attempt to locate and claim the Seals of Power to gain and hold control of the Astral Sea. Securing the Astral Sea unlocks a fan-favorite Age of Wonders victory condition.

Players can familiarize themselves with the update while exploring 2 new story missions along with a new ancient wonder and infestation location with the help of new wildlife units and mounts.

Players will have the choice to purchase the Empires & Ashes DLC individually for $19.99. Those who have the Age of Wonders 4 Premium Edition or have purchased the Expansion Pass will have access to the DLC content at no extra cost.