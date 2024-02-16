Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's fastest-selling game of all time

What you need to know

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 is now over 1.3 million copies sold.

The game had sold over a million by the end of 2023, with an addition 300,000 copies sold as February 2024.

While Alan Wake 2 isn't profitable yet, the game has made back a "significant" part of its development costs.

Alan Wake 2 first launched on Oct. 27, 2023, and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

One of the many critically-acclaimed games of 2023 is tracking well in sales.

Alan Wake 2 crossed 1.3 million sold, Remedy Entertainment shared on Friday. The company confirmed that the survival-horror title — which first launched back on Oct. 27, 2023 — reached a million copies sold by the end of 2023, with an additional 300,000 copies sold as of February 2024.

“We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales. The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala.

Alan Wake 2 Two stories intertwine as FBI agent Saga Anderson seeks to unravel a series of murders, while writer Alan Wake desperately tries to escape the Dark Place. Buy from: GreenManGaming (Epic Games Store)

What's next for Remedy Entertainment?

While the team has released a number of patches and updates for Alan Wake 2 so far, including the New Game+ mode, there's more coming to this dark story. Remedy is currently working on two story expansions, Night Springs and Lake House. The former will have players step into the shoes of multiple characters across episodes of the in-universe Night Springs TV show, while the latter involves investigating a top secret government research station on the edge of Cauldron Lake.

Outside of Alan Wake 2, Remedy is currently working with Rockstar Games on remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2, as well as a full sequel to the 2019 game Control, the latter of which takes place in the same universe as Alan Wake. Remedy is also working on a co-op PvE (player vs. environment) spinoff title in the same universe as Control and Alan Wake, alongside a recently-rebooted live service game.

Per Remedy, the Max Payne remakes and Control sequel are both slated to make major development progress this year and reach new milestones.

Analysis: Deserved success

I'll freely admit I was a big concerned that Alan Wake 2 wouldn't find a huge audience and that it could struggle in sales, especially given what a packed year for big releases 2023 was. I'm happy that the game is selling well, and as long as things stay steady, it should become profitable this year.

In my review of Alan Wake 2, I wrote that "Alan Wake 2 is raw, making it a brutal experience that shouldn't be missed by longtime Remedy fans or newcomers drawn by promises of terror. It's a story that examines what it means to be a writer and balance expectations from an audience, matched with satisfying combat that bloodily earns its place as a horror game."

Alan Wake 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.