Here are all of Avowed's known bugs and glitches that we've identified, along with some potential fixes

Avowed is here, and it's one heck of an RPG. It's currently residing as my personal favorite game thus far, although I haven't had a chance to play the all-popular Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 yet. So, things could change.

With that said, every release nowadays comes with some bugs, and Avowed isn't any different, unfortunately. We're here to digest the list of known bugs, glitches, and other issues players may be facing. These include not only our own but also other issues we see cropping up over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Disclaimer A day one patch might fix some of the issues we personally encountered in our pre-launch Avowed playthroughs. We'll update this page with additional bugs and fixes that get reported in the following weeks.

No bounty trophies

Not all bounties seem to show up. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

This one is probably one of the more frequent we've seen amongst our team members, as multiple people have encountered this issue. Not only have we all run into some sort of quest-ending bounty bug, but we've even managed to have multiple instances of the same problem between team members. In most examples, after killing the bounty, the trophy won't be there to collect, like it never existed.

One such instance can occur during the Yellowband Bounty. Here, you're tasked with going after a gang that's nestled just East of Paradis. You need to kill all members of the gang and collect their armbands, which may or may not show up for players.

In my playthrough, I ended up killing all the members of the crew before even picking up the bounty. I gathered what armbands I could find and later ran into the bounty board. When I tried to turn in the quest, it said I still needed to collect the armbands.

I had four but needed five of them. When I went back to the camp, I wasn't able to find any armband to loot, which is strange because most bodies seem to remain persistent lootable entities after killing them.

Other recorded instances of this bug occurring happened during the Urvolnau and The Sporeking bounties.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solution: Unfortunately, the only solution at this time is to go back and use a different save file. Once I did that, I picked up the bounty first, then went back and collected all five armbands. If this happens to you during any other bounty, it also seems to be the only fix.

Can't level companions

Companion leveling screen. (Image credit: Future via Jennifer Young)

This one is a real bummer and has really hurt the playthrough of a fellow team member. Every time they attempt to enter the leveling menu for their companions, their game will freeze. Making them unable to level said companions.

Solution: If you're on Xbox, where this issue occurred, going to the home screen and back in seems to fix the issue. Another possible fix is to fast travel.

An Untimely End bug

Even with the bugs, at least this game looks great. (Image credit: Windows Central)

During the Untimely End, the player is given the choice to either kill the assassin or let them go free. When letting the assassin go, it's possible that you'll still enter combat, negating the player's choice. Choosing to kill the assassin has the same effect.

Solution: Letting yourself die seems to resolve the issue. Where it will correctly update the journal to say you let the assassin go free.

Inexorable doom - falling through the world

Sliding through the world map ain't the only thing getting slippery. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Another bug that seems to crop up is the occasional building that fails to render. If this happens, and the player just so happens to walk into the area, they'll be met with an ever-lasting demise as they fall through the world. Gliding to a death that will never come.

Solution: Reload and try again. Skill issue, really.

Cannot speak to quest-related NPCs

Some NPCs can bug out during quests and become "mute" to the player. (Image credit: Windows Central)

We've come across a few instances where quests cannot be completed. While I previously mentioned bounties becoming one of those quests, players have also faced un-completable quests related to dialogue issues. Especially when attempting to speak to an NPC that needs to be communicated to in order to progress the quest, they're unable to talk to them.

Solution: If you can identify the NPC as one you've previously spoken with, for now, you'll need to go to a save prior to speaking to that NPC. It seems the quest may be bugged due to talking to NPCs out of order. This is an untested but potential fix for dialogue-related quest bugs.

Avowed launches on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox App, and Battle.net. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone preordering the Premium Edition of the game can start playing early on February 13. For more details, consult our Avowed preorder guide.