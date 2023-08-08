Baldur's Gate 3 Silver Ingots: How to find and use them

One of the most valuable types of items you can find in Baldur's Gate 3 are Silver Ingots. These blocks of metal are some of the best pieces of loot you can find, especially in the early game. But where exactly can you find them in the world, and what are they actually used for?

Below, we've put together a full overview of everything you need to know about Silver Ingots. This includes where you'll likely be able to obtain them, as well as how you can use them to your advantage as you adventure across the Forgotten Realms.

Where to find Silver Ingots in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can find Silver Ingots all over the world of Baldur's Gate 3, but you're far more likely to come across them in crates and chests than anywhere else. As long as you're diligent and check all the containers you see, you're sure to pick up quite a few as you progress on your journey. Just make sure that you're not stealing from someone when you do, which is indicated by red text (or at the very least, don't get caught).

Additionally, you might also find Silver Ingots on the corpses of enemies you defeat or come across, so make sure you check every body you can. It's rarer to find ingots this way, but it can definitely still happen.

How to use Silver Ingots in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

In the early stages of Baldur's Gate 3, the only use you'll have for Silver Ingots is to sell them to vendors for a nice amount of Gold. Specifically, each Silver Ingot can be exchanged for 50 Gold, which can quickly add up to a large sum if you've got several of them. This makes them significantly more lucrative to sell than Bronze Ingots priced at 20 Gold, though the rarer Gold Ingots are the most valuable at 100 Gold.

Once you reach Act 3 of your playthrough, you'll unlock a Workbench at your Camp and can use your Silver Ingots to upgrade pieces of gear. This improves their stats considerably, and will make you more effective in battle as a result. We don't recommending gear unless you're planning on using it for the foreseeable future, though.

Given how helpful upgrades become later in the game, we strongly recommend storing your Silver Ingots in a chest in your Camp until you unlock the Workbench. You can sell some of them if you're hurting for Gold, but you'll get plenty of money through regular looting, anyway.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PC now, with the PS5 version scheduled for Sept. 6. It stands tall as one of the best PC games of 2023, and is a must-play for fans of fantasy RPGs and the D&D universe.