Best Buy's 4-day sale includes gaming PCs, monitors, and even a 65-inch 4K TV for $800

If you're looking to do some saving and you've got electronics on the brain, this week may be your best bet to find great low prices on tech since Black Friday. This 4-day sale from Best Buy (opens in new tab) covers just about every major category, including laptops, 4K TVs, gaming hardware, and more. Toward the end of last year, Best Buy was running promotions seemingly all the time. Now that we're in 2023 and everyone is a little burnt out on shopping, these sales have not been so common.

Not only is this one of the best long-running sales we've seen since Black Friday, it actually has prices that rival what we saw on Black Friday. You may not be shopping for the holidays anymore, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to save on a big screen TV or a nice pair of earbuds. Let me tell you, I just used some new earbuds with active noise-canceling on a flight recently and it was wonderful.

Be sure to check out the entire sale, but here are a few solid ways to save:

Best Buy's best deals:

(opens in new tab) Anker Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds $170 $84.99 (opens in new tab) These earbuds have a lot of good things going for them including quality audio, active noise-cancelling that can be easily turned on and off, decent battery life that can be extended with the wireless charging case or by using the earbuds one at a time, and more.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 10 3rd-gen smart display $250 $194.99 (opens in new tab) You can also save on the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo display (opens in new tab) among other smart gear for your home. There's never a bad time to add more gear to your smart home so you can view more videos, cameras, or just adjust some settings with your voice.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor $450 379.99 (opens in new tab) The 4-day sale includes a dozen monitor selections (opens in new tab) that could save you as much as $800. This one in particular from LG is a 27-inch display with a Nano IPS panel, which gives it a super fast response time without sacrificing color accuracy or viewing angles. It also has an outstanding 165Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, HDR support, G-Sync compatibility, and more!

(opens in new tab) iBUYPOWER SlateMR gaming desktop $670 $599.99 (opens in new tab) Among the gaming desktops on sale (opens in new tab) today, this is a great budget option if you're looking for a new PC and can't spend a fortune. iBUYPOWER machines come with a keyboard and mouse, too, so all you need is a good monitor to get going. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 65-inch 4K TV $860 $799.99 (opens in new tab) The price in this sale is the same we saw this TV drop to around Black Friday. After the holidays, it jumped up to around $860. While it never quite hit its regular street price of $1,000, today's sale is still a great option if you're looking for a new TV.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop $1,100 $849.99 (opens in new tab) Check out all the gaming laptops (opens in new tab) you can save on right now in the ongoing sale. This HP Victus is powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.