Black Myth: Wukong preorders — Collector's Edition, price, bonus, and physical release

One of the most highly anticipated games of 2024 is Black Myth: Wukong, a stylish action RPG with deep ties to Chinese mythology that's directly based on the legendary classical novel Journey to the West. Excitement for the title has gradually built up since it was first announced on August 20, 2020, and now, it's finally launching four years later on the same exact day on both Windows PC and PS5, with an Xbox release in the works as well.

Given that the game is currently the top most-wishlisted game on Valve's PC gaming platform Steam, it's hardly a surprise that plenty of gamers are looking to preorder it ahead of its scheduled release date. If you're one of them, you'll find the below guide helpful, as I've put together a complete list of every Black Myth: Wukong edition that includes each one's cost, availability, and contents, along with links to the best preorder deals I've found and everything you need to know about how developer Game Science is handling physical releases.

Black Myth: Wukong preorder bonus

Black Myth: Wukong's Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd preorder bonus item. (Image credit: Game Science)

Regardless of which of the four editions of Black Myth: Wukong you preorder, you'll be rewarded with a special preorder bonus reward: the Trailblazer's Scarlet Gourd, a unique crimson skin (pictured above) for what appears to be your healing item in the game.

Note that this item is not exclusive to preorders, as players who purchase the game after it releases will eventually be able to acquire it while playing. However, you will be able to get it early at a Keeper's Shrine respawn point if you preorder, allowing you to play through more of the game with it.

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Standard Edition

A screenshot of Black Myth: Wukong that showcases some of its vibrant lighting and visual effects. (Image credit: Game Science)

The Digital Standard Edition of Black Myth: Wukong is the simplest version of the game you can buy, and gives you access to the full game but not the extras you'd get with more expensive editions. It's available to preorder directly from Steam, the Epic Games Store, WeGame, and the PlayStation Store for $59.99, but you can also get it for just $53.79 at CDKeys (you'll get a Steam code). In case you're wondering, CDKeys is a fully legitimate retailer; read our CDKeys FAQ to learn more about the storefront.

Black Myth: Wukong Digital Deluxe Edition

The Destined One, the protagonist of Black Myth: Wukong. (Image credit: Game Science)

The next step up from the Digital Standard Edition is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which raises the price $10 up to $69.99 but also includes some unique goodies exclusive to the version. They're all listed below:

Black Myth: Wukong Full Game

Weapon: Bronzecloud Staff

Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins

Curio: Wind Chimes

Selected Digital Soundtrack

Players will be able to access the Digital Deluxe Edition's in-game rewards early on in Black Myth: Wukong through the Trailblazer's Gift menu that will be visible when visiting Keeper's Shrine respawn points. Additionally, you'll also be able to listen to the Selected Digital Soundtrack — what sounds like a curated suite of tracks from the full score — with the Music Library function on the main menu (Game Science recommends playing through the game before doing this to hear them for the first time while you're adventuring).

Notably, like the Digital Standard Edition, preorders for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong are on sale for $61.39 on CDKeys. This is a far better price than the standard $69.99 listings on Steam, the Epic Games Store, WeGame, and the PlayStation Store, so I recommend buying through CDKeys if you don't mind PC gaming and have a computer that meets Black Myth: Wukong's system requirements.

Black Myth: Wukong Physical Deluxe Edition

The Physical Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong. (Image credit: Game Science)

If you'd prefer a version of the game with some special collectibles, you have two options. The more affordable of these is the $169.99 Physical Deluxe Edition, which includes a code for the Digital Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong as well as some nifty extras:

Steel Case

The Constricting Headband (1:1 scale, bronze)

Chaos at the Peach Banquet (color print on silk scroll)

Wind Chime (necklace)

Thunderstone (ring)

Gold Sun Crow (pin)

Stamps and postcard

Warranty certificate

It's important to note that unlike the digital editions of the game, the Physical Deluxe Edition is currently exclusive to the PC version of the game, and can only be purchased on the storefront PlayAsia in select regions and countries.

Game Science also said in a preorder FAQ that it "cannot guarantee immediate delivery of all physical editions" after the game's release on August 20 due to "the production of the physical edition involving a significant amount of necessary manual processes and our mutual commitment to quality." Specifically, the developer expects shipping to begin in October, though codes for the game itself will be sent separately and on time.

Black Myth: Wukong Physical Deluxe Edition | $169.99 at PlayAsia (PC) This special Physical Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong is expensive at $169.99, but includes lots of exclusive physical collectibles. However, there's only a PC version right now, and it's only available to purchase from PlayAsia in select regions.

Black Myth: Wukong Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition of Black Myth: Wukong. (Image credit: Game Science)

The snazziest — and priciest — version of Black Myth: Wukong is the Collector's Edition, which is also the other edition that includes physical collectibles. It's very expensive at $400, and in addition to giving you access to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and some (but not all) of the items from the Physical Deluxe Edition, it also features several of its own exclusive collectibles. Here's what you'll get with it:

Steel Case

Confront Destiny (protagonist figurine, 40 cm)

Teaching of the Heart Sutra (color print on silk scroll)

Wind Chime (necklace)

Thunderstone (ring)

Gold Sun Crow (pin)

Stamps and postcard

Warranty certificate

Like the Physical Deluxe Edition, the Collector's Edition is exclusive to PC and only available from PlayAsia in a handful of regions. It's also expected to ship at some point between October and November, though if you buy it, you'll get the code for the game itself by Black Myth's August 20 launch.

Black Myth: Wukong Collector's Edition | $399.99 at PlayAsia (PC) The fanciest version of Black Myth: Wukong is the Collector's Edition, which costs $400 and includes a statue, an exclusive art print, and several of the collectibles from the Physical Deluxe Edition. Like that edition, it's exclusive to PC and can only be bought in select areas.

Black Myth: Wukong physical copy details

One of the many boss fights you'll have to bravely overcome in Black Myth: Wukong. (Image credit: Game Science)

While both the Physical Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition of Black Myth: Wukong are physical releases, they don't include game discs and instead come with codes that activate the Digital Deluxe Edition. This has led many to wonder if the action RPG will eventually get on-disc versions at some point, and also if players will ever be able to purchase a physical copy of the Standard Edition of the game.

Will Black Myth: Wukong have a physical release? The Physical Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition of Black Myth: Wukong come with PC game codes, but there won't be on-disc physical releases for any version of the game on PC or PS5 at launch. Game Science says this is due to the fact it's "currently facing limitations in offline resources required for the import, export, transportation, distribution, and sales of physical discs," but is "exploring options to offer physical discs."

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the biggest upcoming games of 2024, and has the potential to be one of the best PC games and best Xbox games (whenever it does finally come to Microsoft's consoles). It's scheduled to launch on Steam, the Epic Games Store, WeGame, and PS5 on August 20, 2024, and preorders for it are live now.