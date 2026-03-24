If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) looks awful on your NVIDIA 50-series GPU, here's how to fix it

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Old games still suffer from NVIDIA graphics driver woes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition (front) compared to RTX 5090 Founders Edition (rear)
All the graphics power in the world but still not enough without the right drivers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)