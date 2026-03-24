If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) looks awful on your NVIDIA 50-series GPU, here's how to fix it
How Tos
By Richard Devine published
Old games still suffer from NVIDIA graphics driver woes.
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Old games still suffer from NVIDIA graphics driver woes.