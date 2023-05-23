Destiny 2 DLC expansion prices slashed in half in huge Xbox deals

Since the game's initial release in 2017, Destiny 2 has gotten plenty of DLCs on an annual basis. These expansions add plenty of quality content to the space fantasy looter shooter, but since older DLCs cost $25-30 and newer ones are typically around $40-50, it's not exactly cheap to catch up to longtime Destiny 2 players. You're in luck if you play the game on Xbox or on Windows PC through the Xbox app, though, because from now until May 29, every piece of the game's DLC is on sale for massive discounts on the Microsoft Store.

Currently, you can snag every old expansion for 50% off or more, and the latest one, Destiny 2: Lightfall, is even available for 40% off. In total, you could pick up Destiny 2's full content suite — including this year's upcoming Season Passes and dungeons — for only $115. When you consider the sheer amount of playable content you're getting for one of the best Xbox games, that's a pretty incredible bargain.

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass | $99.99 $66.99 at Microsoft This edition of the Lightfall DLC includes the expansion's content, Season Passes for every season remaining in Destiny 2 Year 6, and access to both of Year 6's upcoming dungeons. Put simply, it allows you to play every piece of new content that releases before the next major DLC. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Lightfall | $49.99 $29.99 at Microsoft Lightfall introduces players to the new Strand Darkness element on the Neptunian city of Neomuna. There, Emperor Calus — now a Disciple of The Witness — is invading the metropolis to find and control a paracausal object called "The Veil." The DLC includes a story campaign, new quests, plenty of gear to earn, and a raid set on a Pyramid that was terraformed by the Traveler. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft The Legacy Collection bundle gives you access to every major Destiny 2 DLC still for sale that launched before Lightfall. This includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen | $29.99 $14.99 at Microsoft In The Witch Queen expansion, players will face off against Savathûn and her Lucent Brood, many of which have somehow managed to wield the Traveler's Light. In her Throne World, you'll find a campaign, new weapons and armor, a raid set in a sunken Pyramid ship, and more. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | $29.99 $11.99 at Microsoft Stand against Eramis and her Darkness-wielding Fallen in Beyond Light, which is set on the frigid Jupiter moon of Europa. In addition to a full campaign and a raid set in Clovis Bray's Deep Stone Crypt, players can look forward to Stasis, a subclass that emphasizes slowing and freezing foes with icy crowd control. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | $24.99 $9.99 at Microsoft Both Eris Morn and the Moon return to the spotlight in the Shadowkeep expansion. During its campaign, you'll face off against the Hidden Swarm Hive and fight to overcome mysterious Nightmares originating from a Pyramid nestled below the Moon's surface. Additionally, the DLC also includes several new gear items and a Vex raid set in the depths of the Sol Divisive's Black Garden. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack | $24.99 $12.49 at Microsoft This small DLC pack celebrates Bungie's history with a dungeon inspired by Destiny 1's famous Cosmodrome loot cave, the return of the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, and several cosmetics themed after past Bungie games like Halo and Marathon. Buy for: Xbox | PC

Destiny 2: Forsaken Pack | $19.99 $7.99 at Microsoft The Forsaken expansion isn't available to buy anymore, but this DLC pack gives players access to its Shattered Throne dungeon and Last Wish raid. It also allows you to earn and unlock Exotics released during the Forsaken era. Buy for: Xbox | PC

While you could buy the older Destiny 2 expansions individually, you'll save some money by purchasing the Legacy Collection, so that's what I recommend doing unless you already own some of them. Note that the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and Forsaken Pack aren't included in it, so you'll need to buy them separately.

If you're only able to get one DLC, I'd recommend going with Lightfall, as since it's the current expansion, its content is the most relevant. If possible, get the Annual Pass edition so you get a discount on the Season 21-23 Season Passes and dungeons as well.

Overall, you should definitely get all of these DLCs now if you've been hoping to go beyond Destiny 2's free-to-play offerings since they don't go on sale too often. By doing so, you'll ensure that no part of the game is inaccessible to you, allowing you to catch up on the overall story and build up your arsenal without restrictions.